CORBIN — On Saturday, Farrah Dobbs estimated that around 100-300 people signed up for the PRIDE Spring Clean Up with the promise of a $100 prize to the McCreary and Whitley County community groups with the most volunteers.
Dobbs, the director of the Kentucky Wildlands Tourism Initiative of Eastern Kentucky Pride, was proud of the turnout.
“It’s an honor to be here because it is my first year. It’s great to see our youth and community take personal responsibility [for the park],” said Dobbs.
The purpose of the PRIDE Spring Clean-Up was to clean up around the Cumberland Falls River, all of Highway 90, and the hiking trails around the park.
Large bags of trash from the water and items like soda bottles to a deflated basketball were picked up as an effort to clean the area.
