• HOUSING AUTHORITY — The Housing Authority of Corbin has developed the Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and Five-Year Capital Fund Program budgets for Fiscal Years beginning April 1, 2020 through April 1, 2024 in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at the Housing Authority's office located at 1336 Madison St., Corbin. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A public hearing will be held July 16 at noon in the Housing Authority's office.
• CENSUS 2020 -- Libraries across the state are helping their patrons by assisting them with the Census, and the Laurel County Public Library would like to help too! Simply call the library at 864-5759 and a staff member can take your information over the phone. Don’t have your 12-digit Census ID? No problem! We can use your mailing address and go from there.
• PROJECT PACKS — Whitley County 4-H will have Project Pack activities for students available for pick up at the Whitley County Extension Office and Corbin Public Library Weekly. Each week there will be new activities. Follow us on Facebook: Whitley County 4-H, for current updates for pickup times and dates! https://www.facebook.com/Whitley4H/
• FARM FUND — The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, in partnership with the Community Farm Alliance and CEDIK at the University of Kentucky, is pleased to provide grant funding through the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund for farmers in Southeast Kentucky. These grants can be used to sustain and increase growing capacity in the midst of COVID-19 as a mechanism to help address food insecurity within communities.
Counties Eligible as of 5/15/2020: Bell, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley, and Wolfe.
A family farm can apply for funds up to $750 and no more than one grant will be awarded per farming operation. These are grants and do NOT need to be repaid.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, the first round of applications will be reviewed for applications that were submitted by May 25, 2020 7pm EDT. The application should take you approximately 5 to 10 minutes to complete.
If you have questions and you are located in Southeastern Kentucky please direct questions to info@appalachianky.org.
APPLY NOW >> https://tinyurl.com/AppFarmFund
• SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS — The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK), in partnership with the Appalachian Impact Fund (AIF), housed at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and Invest 606 is soliciting applications from businesses to the new Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund. Eligible businesses are invited to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been hindered because of COVID-19.
Businesses in Bell, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Whitley can apply.
Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned AND
b) a downtown business that falls under one of the following categories: restaurant or experience retail that includes the arts, tourism, accommodations, and entertainment.
Deadline to apply: Rolling, first round of reviews will occur on April 17th, 2020.
APPLY NOW >> https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi
Questions: Contact Shane Barton, Downtown Revitalization Coordinator, shane.barton@uky.edu
• PARKS CLOSED — The City of Corbin, Williamsburg, Barbouville and London have closed all parks. Walking trails are still open but people are reminded to maintain six feet apart from others not in immediate family.
• CORBIN PUBLIC LIBRARY — Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the library will be closing to the public until further notice. The Corbin Public Library will continue evaluating the situation and plan to reopen for normal services as soon as possible.
- You can continue to return your books and movies to the drop box located on the side of the building facing the large parking lot. The library has anti-viral cleaning processes in place for library items, please do not attempt to clean them yourself or you may risk damaging them.
- The library will still be taking calls, replying to voicemails, Facebook messenger, texts, and e-mails. The library encourages readers to use the digital collections, if you have any questions or run into any problems, please let them know.
Please check on the Corbin Public Library's Facebook for any and all updates. They will also be curating a list of online resources. The list of online content can be found at: https://www.corbinkylibrary.org/stuckathome. The library is located at 215 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin and phone number is (606) 528-6366.
• LAUREL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Laurel County Public Library remains closed. In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, the Laurel County Public Library will continue to monitor and re-evaluate over the upcoming days. The Library offers a digital media collection at https://www.laurellibrary.org/ that the staff has increased the download limits to 15 items per service which means you could check out up to 75 items in total. All you need is your library card or a digital library card to get started.
Another way the library is available to patrons is a drive-thru pickup service. Patrons can either go online or call and place hold requests, then drive through to the window located beside the book drop and pick up items. In addition, the library also increased its hold limit from 3 items to 10.
No fines will be accrued if you decide to wait and return items already checked out until the library re-opens. However, if you want to return the items that you have checked out, bring them to the outside book drop and please don’t hand them directly to a staff member.
All items that are returned will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitation cleaners and placed in quarantine for 96 hours.
Staff will be available by phone and the online chat service via the library website to answer questions regarding how to register for a digital library card and how to utilize the online digital collection.
• KNOX COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Knox County Public library is currently closed to the public. However, the staff is busy disinfecting and working hard to make sure that the public is aware of and able to access all of the eResources that are already in place. The Knox County Public Library has staff available to answer any questions by phone that you may have by about library issues. If you do not currently have a library card, you can call the library, and we will issue you a visitor card over the phone. With this card, you will be able to use our eResources available online. Currently the library has eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, Rocket Languages and music downloads by using Freegal. The KCPL will have a staff member ready to assist you over the phone with questions with any of these free resources. These are great to use with your iPad, Kindle, computer, or phone. The Overdrive resource has wonderful children's and youth selections as well as movies available. Just visit our Knox County Public Library page www.knoxpubliclibrary.com to get started. Call the library at 606-546-5339 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with any questions.
• CORBIN RECREATION CENTER — The Rec Center will be closed due to coronavirus until further notice.
• GOSPEL BARN — Williamsburg Gospel Barn concert update. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Gospel Barn has canceled all concerts until further notice.
COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS
(This is not an all-inclusive list, just ones that we have been notified of.)
• West Knox Pharmacy is offering free drive thru COVID-19 testing and could bring it to you as well. Call 606-258-1111 for details.
• Corbin Trinity Family Health at 205 South Kentucky Ave. is offering testing 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with Rebecca Day, APRN. Call 606-280-4212 for more information.
• First Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all of their 18 locations including in Corbin and London. The clinic will offer curbside coronavirus testing in which patients with respiratory illnesses (i.e. the flu, cold, or COVID-19) will remain in their car during the entire duration of the visit. When arriving at the clinic, patients can expect a screening for symptoms, a complete health history, a virtual telemedicine exam with a provider, and a nasal swab for COVID-19 (a nasal swab will only be administered if the provider deems it medically necessary). Prior to a COVID-19 nasal swab, a flu and/or a strep test may be conducted to rule out those illnesses. Test results typically take 1-3 days to get back from contracted labs. Due to the national shortage, First Care is only able to secure a limited number of tests per day.
Curbside testing (i.e. testing done outside of the clinic) is consistent with CDC guidelines and allows for non-symptomatic patients to be seen in a normal in-clinic visit. Testing is available during current business hours from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the weekends. Please note that First Care remains open 7 days a week and are still treating patients with non COVID-19 symptoms and injuries in their clinics.
All major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Administration. Patients without insurance can receive treatment for $89. First Care will not bill patients directly for COVID-19 testing, please contact your insurance company for coverage details.
• Physician-driven testing center has been set up at the Corbin Center.
• Hoskins Medical Center — Drive up COVID-19 testing. Individuals requesting testing must have symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 patients. Our new partnering lab indicates results in 24-48 hours. Individuals must call the office at 606-862-7000 Ext 2218 by 10 a.m. to schedule a telehealth screening by a provider. Based on this screening the patient will present to 1114 Reuben Street at 4 p.m. for testing. Services offered to the insured and uninsured.
• Physicians Express — COVID-19 testing now available by appointment only, open daily 9-4, all insurances accepted, 72 hr results, call now 606-878-1181
• Saint Joseph London is offering free drive-through testing for COVID-19 for individuals in the London area who are exhibiting symptoms and meet specific criteria. Saint Joseph London is among several locations selected by the Kentucky Department for Public Health in an effort to expand testing throughout the commonwealth.
The drive-through testing is being conducted at the former Urgent Care location in London, located at 148 Mountain View Drive, London, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to 70 patients a day can be tested.
In order to receive a COVID-19 test, patients must be referred by their physician. Those who do not have a primary care physician can call 859.313.2255 to schedule a virtual visit with a physician or advanced practice clinician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to be screened for testing criteria. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
To receive a physician referral for a COVID-19 test, patients must be part of Tier 1 or Tier 2 as set forth in prioritization guidelines from the Department for Public Health.
Tier 1 includes health care workers and first responders, those who are over age 60, or those who are currently living in a congregant setting.
Tier 2 includes those who have a pre-existing medical condition or those who have been in close contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or was exhibiting or complaining of symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of the encounter.
If patients are eligible for testing, the referring provider will send information to a nurse practitioner with Saint Joseph London, who will contact the patient to schedule a testing time. The testing is free to patients, though their insurance may be charged an administrative fee.
Saturday, May 23
• SENIOR PARADE — Corbin High School senior parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the Corbin Arena and go through town to Trademart Shopping Center.
• SENIOR PARADE — Whitley County High School seniors will have Colonel Cruise at 1 p.m. beginning at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office to the school campus.
Sunday, May 24
• WILLIAMSBURG GRADUATION — Williamsburg High school will host a virtual graduation at 1:30 p.m. on the Williamsburg Independent School District Facebook page.
• CORBIN GRADUATION — Corbin High School will host a virtual graduation at 2 p.m. that people can view at corbinschools.org, go to the bottom of the page to Quick links and click on RBS channel.
Monday, May 25
• HOLIDAY CLOSING — Corbin Utilities Commission will close on Monday for Memorial Day.
• HOLIDAY CLOSING — Whitley County Health Department will close all branches on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
• HOLIDAY CLOSING — City of Corbin will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Residents with Monday garbage pickup, will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday. Residents should have their garbage at curbside by 7 a.m. on Tuesday. If you have any questions, please call 523-6530.
Wednesday, May 27
• FOOD BOXES — Distribution of the God's Pantry Senior Food Boxes at Corbin Presbyterian Church will be Wednesday, May 27th, starting at 9:00 a.m. WE WILL BE TAKING THE FOOD TO THE CLIENTS CARS, SO PLEASE PLAN TO REMAIN IN YOUR CAR! Sign-ups for the program will also be done at this time. To sign up, bring a picture ID and proof of 2020 income.
Friday, May 29
• BLOOD DRIVE — Donors can help boost the blood supply at this upcoming blood drive at the Lowes at 777 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin on Friday, May 29 from 1–5 p.m. where the KBC Bloodmobile will be located. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org. During this time of national crisis, appointments are required to help maintain social distancing. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. On the day of donation, donors should complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass. This step will reduce the amount of time donors are present at the blood drive.
Saturday, May 30
• BLOOD DRIVE — Kentucky Blood Center wants to infuse donors’ summer with a little cash, so the nonprofit is giving away two $500 gift cards each week for a total of $16,000 awarded through September 18. All donors who register to donate at a KBC donor center or mobile blood drive each week will be entered to win one of two $500 gift cards. The promotion starts May 30. Donors will be entered into the week’s drawing each time they give during the summer. In addition, each registered donor will receive this great Team Kentucky shirt (while supplies last).
Donors can help boost the blood supply and get entered to win at this upcoming blood drive: Wildcat Harley-Davidson of London, Saturday, May 30 from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., KBC Bloodmobile at 575 E. Hal Rogers Parkway London. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KBC is requiring appointments for all donor centers and mobile drives to ensure social distancing. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.
Sunday, May 31
• CHURCH SINGING — Bethlehem Baptist Church will have a singing at 6 p.m. Saved by Grace will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served. Call 528-2807 for more information.
Tuesday, June 2
• BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING — The Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc., Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The meeting will be held via teleconference due to COVID19 regulations and will be called to order at 11:00 a.m. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Kayleigh Straup or Sandy Hoskins at 606-337-3044 or 606-549-3933.
Friday, June 12
• GOLF SCRAMBLE — Whitley County High School will host its 21st annual Golf Scramble at the London Country Club. Start time is 9 a.m. Four person teams with an entry fee of $400 per team. Prizes for first and second place teams. Lunch will be served. Lunch will be served after scramble. Contact Head Coach Mike Harris for more information, 606-344-6028.
Saturday, June 13
• LILY HIGH SCHOOL COOKOUT — Lily High School annual cookout scheduled for June 13 has been postposed due to COVID-19. It is rescheduled for June 12, 2021. For questions call June House 606- 864-5564 or Kenneth Finely 606-864-9150.
Thursday, June 18
• TRISPY AWARDS — The fourth annual Trispy Awards will not take place at the Corbin Arena. We are in the process of developing an online experience for athletes and their families to enjoy. Please follow our newspaper for updates on this event.
Sunday, June 28
• BASKETBALL AWARDS — The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has rescheduled the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony for June 28 at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. All the boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized as Kentucky All-Stars, receive their POY Awards and with great pleasure, the titles of Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky will be awarded as three South Laurel Cardinals look at the chance to win the awards.
Friday, July 10
• CORBIN ROD RUN — The Corbin Rod Run has been postponed to July 10-11 at the Corbin Arena.
