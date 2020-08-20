The Commonwealth of Kentucky's Court of Appeals reversed a Whitley County district court juvenile case that it referred to as "fraught with error" in May.
The case in which the Court of Appeals says was "flawed from its inception and, then, throughout" began in December 2017 when a woman filed a petition seeking an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) against her ex-husband. The petition was filed a week after the two's young son returned home injured, following a four-day stay with his father.
The woman's petition for an EPO was adjudicated and denied by Whitley County District Judge Cathy Prewitt, as she explained the petition failed to state an immediate and present danger of domestic violence and abuse.
According to the Court of Appeals, Judge Prewitt then wrote in the margin of the order denying the EPO, "Refer to DCBS - set for Juv Ct 12-18-17 1pm."
Following the judge's instructions, the clerk's office created a new district court file, initiating a new action against the father. The clerk then faxed the denial order to DCBS with no explanation, saying it was the initiating document in a juvenile case and scheduled a "temporary removal hearing" for Dec. 18, 2017.
The Court of Appeals says the juvenile case was improperly initiated, pointing out that in order to initiate a dependent, neglect, or abuse action there must first be an initiating petition filed by someone. They then explain by quoting the statute KRS 620.070(1), which authorizes "the filing of a petition by any interested person in the juvenile session of the District Court," that not just anyone can file an initiating petition.
The Court of Appeals says those who qualify as interested persons include parents, guardians, family members, and DCBS.
"The district court is not an interested party, and that should go without saying," the Court of Appeals writes, later adding, "The district court's December 4, 2017 Order Denying EPO initiated this case. That makes the district court the complainant. That bungled the case from the beginning."
The man accused of injuring his son was not in court on Dec. 18, as he was never served with the petition for an EPO, nor the court summons for the juvenile case. However, the trial continued without the father's presence, where a representative for DCBS indicated they had not yet been in contact with the him.
The mother's council would later confirm they had filed a motion to halt visitation as part of the couple's divorce proceedings earlier in the year. The Court of Appeals points out that this is inaccurate as the case history in the divorce proceedings proves no such claim.
Judge Prewitt then ordered the mother to cooperate with DCBS's investigation, and in return prohibited contact between the father and child. The Court of Appeals then says the judge prepared and signed an order to that effect, but that there is no clerk's stamp or distribution certificate proving a copy was ever sent to the father.
In fact, there is no evidence that any of the happenings in court on Dec. 18 were ever told to the father before his ex-wife filed a second petition for an EPO nine days later, saying that he was continuing to harass her with calls and text messages asking to speak with their child.
"[Father] has continued to text and call to harass [Mother] demanding contact with Son or else a 'ruckus' would be raised to [Mother] until [Father] is allowed access to his Son. [Mother] has ignored all contact for fears for her safety," reads a redacted version of the mother's petition. "DCBS investigated and cleared [Mother] of any fault and placed fault on [Father] and issued a no contact order between [Son] and [Father]."
The second EPO was signed on Dec. 29 and entered Jan. 2, 2018 by Whitley County District Judge Fred White, who then set the new domestic violence case for a hearing on Jan. 8. On that date, both parties were present, and the only action was Judge White transferring the domestic violence case over to Judge Prewitt, who was overseeing the couple's juvenile case.
The Court of Appeals says this unsworn representation by the mother in her petition is not supported by any record and that by entering the EPO, the district court took the mother's false allegations at face value, and disregarded its statutory duty, according to KRS 620.100, to determine the validity of those allegations.
As it turns out, the mother claiming DCBS had conducted its investigation and placed fault on the father was not accurate, as a DCBS representative had said in court on Dec. 19, the Cabinet had not even been in contact with the father yet.
The two parents were back in court for the domestic violence case on Feb. 5, where Judge Prewitt ordered the father to get his own attorney and ordered that the no contact order between the father and son remain in place.
Nearly two months later on April 2, the two were back in court as both the domestic violence case and juvenile case were scheduled for that day. During the hearing, a DCBS representative informed the court that DCBS had completed its investigation, could not substantiate the allegations of abuse by the mother, and therefore would not be opening a case.
According to a transcript of the hearing provided in the Court of Appeals' ruling, Judge Prewitt then ordered DCBS to open a case and that case plans with both parents be completed as well.
"In order for us to open a case to negotiate a case plan we have to have a finding of substantiation or a family in need of service," said the DCBS representative.
"Okay, I'm - I'm telling you, ma'am, there is a family in need of services here," replied Judge Prewitt. "That's why I made this referral. These are serious allegations."
When the representative tried to respond that the allegations had been taken by centralized intake, Prewitt responded that she did not care what centralized intake said, according to the court documents.
"I'm on the record saying that. I see a child at risk and I would not be doing my job if I don't refer to you to work with this family. That's simple," Prewitt said.
By ordering DCBS to open a case against the father, the Court of Appeals says the district court violated the separation of powers by telling the Cabinet how to proceed.
"To be sure, referring a matter to DCBS is not a problem at all," writes the Court of Appeals. "However, when a court goes further under such circumstances - and this court went much further, even to the point of usurping the Cabinet's executive function - the reviewing court cannot allow its rulings to stand."
"In the case under review, the Cabinet through its DCBS representative said, '[W]e're not opening a case-.' And when the district court responded by saying, 'I'm ordering you to,' the court overstepped its bounds," the ruling later read.
On May 21, both parties appeared for an adjudication in the juvenile case. Judge Prewitt opened by the hearing by reading a two paragraph finding of fact that was issued after the previous hearing based on the mother's allegations in her EPO petition.
The allegations in the petition against the father say he became angry with the child for not wanting to put on his jacket, he pulled on the child's arm and the child fell. The finding of facts go on to say the father dragged the child across the carpet by his arm, and that the child was later diagnosed with a broken arm after the mother had sought medical treatment.
Immediately following reading them, Judge Prewitt said that based on the finding of facts, she was finding abuse. She then asked if anyone had any questions, when the father's attorneys said he would like the ability to speak. Judge Prewitt allowed it, and the father was sworn in, where he then told his side of the story.
According to the father, on the day of the incident, he and his son were playing and jumping together when the child began to fall. The father says he then reached out to grab his son to prevent him from falling, and that when he grabbed the child's arm, he heard "a little pop."
The father goes on to testify that he examined his son after the incident several times. He says he then gave the child children's Tylenol, got him dressed, and traveled to meet the child's mother.
The father stated in court that he informed the mother of the situation, which is corroborated by the mother's original EPO petition. He says the mother denied taking the child to the hospital at that time.
Judge Prewitt later presented each side's attorneys with two options: the court could move forward with the second EPO hearing at the present time, based on the testimony heard in court that day, and that it would be granted; or the court could move forward with the juvenile case with a no-contact order in place.
It was determined that the court would dismiss the second EPO and domestic violence case, and move forward with just the juvenile case. The next hearing was set for July 2.
The Court of Appeals finds that the complainant failed to satisfy the burden of proof. It clears DCBS of any wrongdoing, saying that because DCBS believed no abuse had taken place, it made no attempt to carry the burden.
"Worst of all, the district court expressly cited Mother's allegations as the evidence that sustained the burden of proof (whoever may have borne it) against Father," the Court of Appeals writes. "This Court should not have to repeat, again - but we will - that '[p]leadings are not evidence.'"
While the Court of Appeals concedes that the district court did not have to believe what the father said under oath, it also states that there should not have been a reason for the father to have had to said anything, given that it was the district court's duty to dismiss the case due an absence of actual evidence to sustain the mother's allegations.
"But, before Father said a word, the district court had prejudged the case, stating, 'I'm finding abuse. Any questions anybody?' Only then did the district court yield to Father's request to present his side of the story, under oath."
"Father's burden was to change the district judge's mind on a ruling she already expressed," the Court of Appeals goes on to write. "He failed to carry that misplaced burden."
The Court of Appeals also goes through each of the district court's specific findings and demonstrates how none of the findings are sustained by any substantial evidence, as the only evidence submitted in the juvenile case was the father's testimony.
According to the Court of Appeals' ruling, in June 2018, the father appealed from the district court to the Whitley County Circuit Court as a matter of right in the manner provided in the Kentucky Rules of Civil Procedure.
Before that on July 2, the district court repeated the finding of fact from the previous hearing.
He was later unsuccessful in his appeal, with the circuit court affirming the district court's findings. The father then appealed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Court of Appeals, which initiated this ruling.
In summation, the Court of Appeals once again states that there is no substantial evidence supporting any of the findings of fact, or the removal itself, in the adjudication order or the disposition order.
"For the foregoing reasons," the Court of Appeals wrote, "these orders are reversed, and the case remanded to the district court with instructions to dismiss the case."
