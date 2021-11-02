WILLIAMSBURG - Three assistant Whitley County attorneys will soon be pulling double duty as assistant commonwealth attorneys after a swearing-in ceremony was held in the Whitley County Circuit Court Room Monday morning.
With Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling and Whitley County Attorney Robert “Bob” Hammons watching from the side, Assistant County Attorneys Joshua Price, John Reynolds and Aaron Howard were sworn-in by Circuit Court Judge Paul Winchester as assistant commonwealth attorneys.
“It’s historical,” noted Hammons. “I’ve been doing this stuff for 41 years on and off. This is the first time I’ve seen the cooperation that the commonwealth attorney’s and the county attorney’s offices have had with each other,” he added. “So, I think it’s a huge progression.”
Bowling explained that typically around 90 percent of the felony cases in Whitley County start off in district court, where he said because of jurisdiction purposes, they can’t be resolved by his office. Those particular cases are eventually sent to circuit court and Bowling’s office as a result. However, before they are sent to circuit court, they are first handled by Hammons’ office.
“So these guys were handling these cases and then sending them up to us,” Bowling said on Price, Reynolds and Howard.
With Monday’s move, the three attorneys will now be able to handle certain cases from their start in district court until a conclusion is reached, improving efficiency.
“If you go to other jurisdictions sometimes you’ll see there’s a lack of communication or a disconnect and people fall in-between the cracks,” commented Bowling. “And it’s not just people, it’s crime victims, it’s drug traffickers, it’s people that should be incarcerated that don’t get there because of bureaucratic red tape,” he continued.
“That stops today,” Bowling added. “That’s why it’s wonderful.”
“This will streamline the whole prosecutorial system. It’ll be a true, united prosecutorial system now,” commented Hammons. “I think it’ll make a statement to those that break the law that we’re united in our efforts to punish crime.”
Both Bowling and Hammons said that their respective offices had worked well together in the past. Bowling said he believed this was the most efficient the justice system had been in Whitley County, and with the two sides working even closer together now, he believes the system will only get better.
Both men also called the move unprecedented, noting how rare of an occasion it was to have attorneys serving as both assistant county and commonwealth attorneys.
“I’ve seen maybe one to two people maybe pull double duty in other jurisdictions,” noted Bowling. “Usually they do that for the rocket docket, which is what we don’t have here, but I’ve never seen a whole staff carte blanche work for both agencies.”
“I think it’s a great historical event for Whitley County and the citizens herein,” noted Hammons. “I think you’re going to see great things come out of it.”
