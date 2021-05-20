CORBIN - After having discussed and approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-3 during previous meetings, the Corbin City Commission ultimately voted “no” on the second reading of the ordinance Monday evening.
Ordinance 2021-3 would repeal Ordinance No. 1507, which was enacted in the 1940s and prohibits any city officer from engaging, directly or indirectly, in the sale of beer or any other alcoholic liquor.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles aired concern over the limited number of licenses that can be issued by the state to Corbin liquor stores, also known as quota retail package stores.
While the city is able to have as many licenses it sees fit given to restaurants and gas stations who sell beer, only three licenses are permitted to be issued for the purposes of opening a quota retail package store. The number of licenses is based on the city’s population.
Knuckles’ concern stemmed from the possibility of one of those three licenses opening up, or a population increase which would see more licenses issued. And while the state is ultimately the one who issues said licenses, Knuckles said he was worried about impropriety on city officials part.
“Let’s say there’s a license up for grabs and it’s being determined who gets that,” Knuckles said. “Then there could be somebody that could have like an inside track on it. It wouldn’t look fair.”
Knuckles also said that when the state was making the determination on who was issued the first three licenses in Corbin years ago, city officials “literally went around with those people from the state and had input on who got them.”
“I mean that’s the reality. We can talk about, like maybe what is supposed to happen, but that was the reality of what did happen,” Knuckles later added.
“There was one individual that got out and tried that, and we stopped it,” responded City Attorney Bob Hammons.
Hammons then suggested that the commission vote “no” on the second reading of Ordinance 2021-3, followed by a motion to direct him to amend the original ordinance, Ordinance No. 1507, to only apply to quota retail package stores.
The commission did so, while Commissioner Brandon Shepherd disqualified himself from voting on the ordinance. Commissioner Seth Reeves was the only commissioner to vote “yes” Ordinance 2021-3’s second reading.
“I don’t think it’ll be an issue. I think that city commissioners and all of us would have more integrity,” he explained.
After Ordinance 2021-3 failed to pass, a motion was unanimously approved to have Hammons amend Ordinance No. 1507. The commission will vote on the amendments in a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.