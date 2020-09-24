CORBIN — Corbin City Commissioners approved the final plans for the renovation of Miller Park on Monday and they also set times for residential trick or treat for Halloween.
City Manager Marlon Sams recommended that the commissioners set trick-or-treat hours the City of Corbin for 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Sams said the downtown merchants do not want to do Trick or Treat on Main this year as downtown Corbin normally sees hundreds of children attend the event downtown and social distancing would not be possible.
Sams said he wanted to still give residents the option to participate in trick or treat at their own homes.
"That will be up to the individual home owner if they want to do it or not," Sams said.
"This way they can be spread out and just with their families and like you said, the people who want to participate can turn their lights on and if they don't, not," Mayor Suzie Razmus said, noting she was glad the children would at least have the chance to trick or treat.
Derek Phillips with Deco Architects was also on hand at the meeting to present the final plans for the Miller Park renovations that Corbin City Commission has been working on with the company over the last year.
The park plans include a half mile walking track, pickleball courts, basketball courts, batting cages, pitcher's cage, outdoor exercise equipment and more. The park currently holds two softball fields, but the new plans would see those fields become two 200-foot fields and one 225-foot field. The disc golf course will not be affected by the changes.
"We're really proud of this park we think it will offer a lot for a lot of different people. A lot demographics will really benefit from this park," Phillips said.
Commissioner David Hart said the intended budget for the project is $1.7 to $2.4 million. Phillips said there are 10 different options to change parts of the park so that they can adjust to stay within that budget.
"The best thing about this project is it's not just ball fields, there's something here for everyone," City Commissioner Trent Knuckles said.
"I knew Amos Miller really well and that's who [this park] is named after and I know that that was something important to him," he added about having something for everyone and benefitting the community.
The commissioners accepted the plans and approved Deco Architects to proceed with the bid process.
