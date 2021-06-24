Commission votes on ordinances surrounding sale of alcohol by city officials

CORBIN - After months of discussion surrounding Ordinance No. 1507, which prohibits any city officer from engaging, directly or indirectly, in the sale of beer or any other alcoholic liquor, the Corbin City Commission once again passed the first reading of an ordinance repealing the 80-year-old ordinance.
During last month’s meeting, commissioner Trent Knuckles voiced his concern on the future possibility of impropriety on that part of city officials and employees should a future liquor license become available. The number of licenses issued by the state for liquor stores, also known as quota retail package stores, is limited to just three in Corbin and is based on the city’s population. There is no limit on the number of gas stations and other establishments that just sell beer and malt beverages.
As a result, the commission ultimately voted “no” on the second reading of Ordinance 2021-3 which would have repealed the long standing ordinance. The commission then approved a motion directing City Attorney Bob Hammons to amend the old ordinance. However, on Monday, the commission approved the first reading of a new ordinance (Ordinance 2021-5) repealing the original ordinance.
It then heard the first reading of Ordinance 2021-6 which would prohibit any city elected official, officer, or employee from directly or indirectly owning or being engaged in the owning of any quota retail package store or the required licenses needed to open one. Violation of the ordinance could see the official, officer, or employee removed from their position.
Before voting, Commissioner Allison Moore asked if already owning a retail package store prevented anyone from running for city office. Hammons replied that they would first have to sell their store and return their license before running. As a result, Moore voted no on the first reading of Ordinance 2021-6, as did commissioner Seth Reeves.
Later in the meeting, the commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-7, which also amends an old ordinance, Ordinance No. 2379. The changes to the old ordinance would see the fines increased for littering on city streets and sidewalks increased to a fine of no less than $50 and no more than $200.
City Manger Marlon Sams later informed the commission that according to the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), the City of Corbin would receive $932,511 by the end of the month as a result of the American Rescue Plan. Sams said the money is currently being earmarked for sewer, water, and broadband improvements. He said KLC was working to get some of the restrictions on the funding changed, and that it suggested cities place the money in a certificate of deposit (CD) account in the meantime to draw interest. The commission followed the KLC’s and Sam’s suggestion. Sams also said the city would receive another $932,511 from the American Rescue Plan next year, and that both sums of money wouldn’t expire until December 31, 2024.
The commission was also approached by John Blevins, a local Little League softball coach, with concern on the lack of fields needed for practices and games. Because of the low number of available fields suited for softball, Blevins said his team was only able to practice maybe once a week and had to use the high school’s field to do so. He also said that in order for the league’s teams to play the same number of game as other leagues, the children were having to play double-headers or two games back-to-back, each time they played.
The issue with using already existing fields as is, is the fact they’re not suitable for softball. As Blevins explained, softball requires that the infield be composed of brick dust rather than grass, and that the pitcher’s mound not be elevated. In speaking with the commission, Blevins said he would be OK with future softball fields being multi-use, as those requirements for softball could also be used in younger aged t-ball and coach pitch baseball.
A possible solution discussed during the meeting was converting the field used by Little League now into softball field, as the city’s Miller Park project will see a Little League complex installed once it’s finished. Sams also mentioned a field located at Rotary Park that could be outfitted into a softball field. Sams said he would get with Little League President Jeff Chadwell to further discuss possible solutions.
In other city commission business:
- Sams informed the commission that funding to help fix field and drainage issues plaguing the city’s youth soccer program would be included in the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.
- The commission approved and authorized Mayor Suzie Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to a memorandum of understanding between the City of Corbin and the Administrative Office of the Courts, as well as all documents pertaining to the consulting and lobbying agreement between the city and Corley and Associates.
- The commission once again tabled discussions on an ordinance that would see a no parking zone established along Roy Kidd Avenue between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- The commission approved a motion authorizing Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to ongoing national opioid litigation.
-The commission approved the 2020 tax exoneration list.
- The commission approved contracting Wes Finley on a part-time basis as a temporary code enforcement officer until the city’s code enforcement officer, Allen Benfield, returns July 19. Finley currently serves the city conducting building inspections.
- The commission went into executive session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss the sale and purchase of property, and pending litigation. No formal action was taken.
