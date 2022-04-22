CORBIN— Kentucky Fried Chicken’s historic Sanders Café and Museum in Corbin, the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders’ secret recipe, has officially reopened its dining room and museum following an extensive preservation effort that began in 2019.
Just in time for downtown Corbin’s second annual Colonel Fest, city officials and other community leaders joined officials with KFC and JRN, Inc., as well as KFC employees, on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of the dining room and museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an exclusive first-look and tour of the newly reopened facility.
Sanders Café and Museum is the birthplace of KFC’s Original Recipe. It is where KFC’s founder Colonel Sanders perfected his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices more than 75 years ago and is still served to guests worldwide.
Originally established in 1937 as a gas station along U.S. Route 25, Sanders Court eventually expanded to include a motel and café where the Colonel offered guests a hot meal and a place to rest along their journey.
KFC franchisees Linda and John R. Neal purchased the Corbin KFC in 1973, and following a renovation, they reopened it as the Harland Sanders Café and Museum on Sept. 9, 1990, which would have been the Colonel’s 100th birthday. In 2007, JRN, Inc. also purchased the Colonel’s former home and property, which is adjacent to the restaurant and has also been undergoing renovations.
In 2019, Sanders Café and Museum began a massive interior and exterior restoration project. The reopening of the dining room and museum had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the restaurant’s drive-thru remained open throughout renovations.
“Our mother and father saved it from the wrecking ball in 1973 and restored it,” said Tyrone Neal, president of JRN, Inc. and son of Linda and John R. Neal. “The last restoration was done in 1990 and here we are today celebrating the grand reopening of Sanders Cafe and Museum.”
The updated restaurant now features a unique and world-class design that preserves the historical integrity of the location, with some design elements drawn from KFC’s signature American Showman design aesthetic, which pays tribute to Colonel Sanders.
The newly renovated dining room and museum includes Harland’s Herb and Spices room, celebrating Colonel Sanders’ signature, world-famous Original Recipe and secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, a walk-through timeline that celebrates the legacy of Colonel Sanders, a model of Sanders Café’s original kitchen and hotel room and a retail area where guests can purchase souvenirs to commemorate their visit.
Just inside the doors of the restaurant, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission had an informational kiosk installed that features local attractions, restaurants, hotels, businesses and more to diners. It also features a guestbook visitors can sign.
Neal hopes that guests will enjoy walking through the exhibits throughout the museum that take guests through the life and legacy of Colonel Sanders.
“I think they leave with a sense of goodwill, which is a sign that the Colonel hung over the doorway that’s still here today,” said Neal.
To celebrate the grand reopening of the Colonel Sanders Cafe, Downtown Corbin will be offering free trolley rides from Saturday's second annual Colonel Fest to the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
