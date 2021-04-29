WHITLEY COUNTY - After having to cancel last year a week before they were set to perform as a result of the pandemic, Whitley County High School’s drama department, The Colonel Players, will be performing "Alibis" by Peter Kennedy.
Director of the drama department, David Sweet, said the department would honor any tickets for last year’s performance. The new show is set to take place on Friday and Monday evenings starting at 7 p.m at the high school’s amphitheater. The show was originally set to premiere Thursday night, but had to be postponed due to forecasted weather.
“We will also be performing a 10-minute short play, 'Super Dead Man' directed by The Colonel Players' Assistant Director Melissa Woods, before 'Alibis' begins,” noted Sweet. “Those who were not cast in 'Alibis' were cast in this short play because a few of the students didn't begin the class until the third trimester, which started March 1, so we didn't have time to put together a longer show.”
The Colonel Players will also honor Whitley County School Board Chairperson Brenda Hill with an Honorary Thespian Award as the department’s “Grand Patron” before its performance Friday evening.
Described as a comedy mystery, "Alibis", is the story of a famous actress who throws a party and winds up dead. A raging storm acts as the backdrop as the play sees the bodies of its characters start piling up. A wide ranging cast of characters who are described as “the usual suspects” are tasked with figuring out who did it.
As stated before, the play was set to premier last spring. As a result, Sweet said he and his cast first started working on the play in November and December of 2019.
“Some of the original cast graduated or are now virtual students, so we had to re-cast some of the roles,” he said. “However, we did recognize last year's cast in our program.”
Sweet held a recasting for the play in November of this past year, and the cast and crew have been working on this year’s performance ever since.
“We have rehearsed mostly in the classroom, so going to the amphitheater takes some adjustment for the actors,” noted Sweet. “We also had to install French doors in the amphitheater, which are a major component of the first part of the play.”
Ten Colonel Player seniors will participate in their senior night final bow after the last show is performed. Sweet said some of those seniors performed in the department’s fall production, but are not performing in "Alibis".
“But they have been with The Colonel Players since their freshman year, so we want to honor them,” said Sweet. “We are inducting some of our new students and some veterans into our theatre honor society, The International Thespian Society, as well. In addition, we will also be inducting some honorary thespians, including former student Bethany Lawson, who would have been a senior this year.”
For those who purchased tickets last year, Sweet says they can present their tickets at the door or contact him or the student who sold them the ticket for it to be honored. For everyone else, tickets will be $5 each at the door. The school’s amphitheater has enough room for a seating capacity for an audience of 600 each night.
“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy and that they will join us,” Sweet said.
And while the first line of this week’s play is yet to be performed, Sweet said he and his students are actively planning for the 2021-22 season, his last as the director of the Colonel Players.
