The second annual Colonel Fest was a huge success on Saturday as the weather was perfect for the event. Vendors lined Main Street and First Street, Sanders Park and Nibroc Park were full of activities and contests, and the trolley stayed full as festival goers hopped on to catch a free ride to check out the newly renovated Sanders Cafe and Museum. Colonel Sanders could be seen walking around the festival and even a chicken. A petting zoo was on site and kids enjoyed inflatables in Nibroc Park. | Photos by Erin Cox

