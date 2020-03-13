As the coronavirus (COVID-19) has raised concerns around the world, several colleges throughout Kentucky have taken proactive steps for the health and safety of their students.
The University of the Cumberlands sent a letter to students at 2 p.m. Wednesday stating in-seat classes have been moved to online classes starting Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
"The health and safety of our students and employees is of the highest priority," UC President Larry Cockrum said in the letter to students.
Cockrum said in the letter that faculty members would be in contact with course specific directions to the students.
On-campus students will be able to return to campus starting Saturday, March 28.
The letter said additional information will be sent out in the coming week or as circumstances change.
Union College announced Wednesday night that it will extend Spring Break through Sunday, March 22. Classes will be offered online only beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice.
Union College late updated its plan to say that classes will be offered online only beginning Monday, March 23 through the rest of the semester. Spring II classes will still begin March 16.
Residence halls will open back up to on-campus students on Sunday, March 15 for those who wish to stay in their dorm while they complete instruction online. Students who live in residence halls can also choose to stay at home while they do work online.
Due to restrictions and laws in place, international students, must complete their work on campus or at home.
Commuters do not need to report to campus and need to complete work online, from home. If you do not have access at home, students can come to campus or the library to do work.
All on campus events for Union College are cancelled beginning March 23 until further notice.
Somerset Community College does not have any students living on campus, the college released in a statement on Thursday afternoon. Additionally, the technical programs SCC offer require access to equipment for hands-on training and skill assessment. SCC also offers dual credit classes at local public schools and employment training at local businesses.
"At this point in time, there are no COVID-19 cases in the SCC service area. However, we have stepped up our cleaning and disinfection processes, informed employees and students about proper hygiene procedures, and advised anyone who feels ill to stay at home until they feel better. Since this situation can change rapidly, we have also been preparing for other areas of the college to continue operating under all conditions. This includes student interaction, class delivery, student support needs, and facility operations." said SCC President and CEO, Dr. Carey Castle, "We'll continue to adjust for things like employee travel and public events on an as needed basis.
Outside of the Tri-County, Berea College cancelled classes for the rest for the semester and the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville both are suspending in-class teaching.
In an email statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the University of Kentucky will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3 (which are the two weeks after Spring Break for most of UK's students). He added the goal is to resume normal course delivery April 6.
Classes will go on as normal the rest of this week before students go on Spring Break from March 16 to March 22.
"The health, safety, and well-being of everyone on our campus is our relentless priority at all times," Capilouto said. "The coronavirus (COVID-19) is already proving to be an unprecedented disruption to our University, Lexington community, Commonwealth, and world. The course it will take is uncertain, but the days and weeks ahead will be even more challenging."
Capilouto said all university-sponsored or endorsed travel internationally is suspended indefinitely, but there is an appeals process. All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus, he added.
According to the statement, all university-sponsored or endorsed domestic travel is strongly discouraged and the university will be evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis.
"We made all of these decisions informed by expert advice and relevant information," Capilouto said. "We have benefited also from engaging with other universities and the University of Louisville in particular."
In a statement from UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, classes there will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 5 (following an extension of Spring Break through March 17). UofL's campuses will remain open and operational. On-campus events will continue, but are under review.
"We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you," Bendapudi said. "Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of all members of our University (of Louisville) community and all citizens of the Commonwealth."
On Tuesday, Berea College announced it was suspending classes through the rest of the semester with the students last day Friday.
Morehead State University has not called off classes on campus, but has canceled all study abroad programs requiring out-of-country travel until May 1, according to an announcement on the MSU website. Morehead State also is discontinuing all individual employee international travel until May 1, according to the website.
Eastern Kentucky University Interim President David McFaddin said students should not return to campus following Spring Break, and beginning March 23, all EKU courses will be delivered remotely.
Eastern residence halls will temporarily close and classes are suspended March 16-20 -- except for current online programs.
"Faculty will directly communicate with students before March 23 about delivery methods and student access," McFaddin said in a statement.
During the week of suspended classes (March 16-20), EKU faculty will be working to adapt learning materials to an alternative delivery format. Options for lab and performance-based courses are being reviewed and additional information will be provided, McFaddin added.
Eastern's president said classes will use an alternative method of instruction delivery until April 3. Before that date, an assessment and decision will be made about continuation with alternative instruction methods or a return to normal instruction.
McFaddin said it is his hope that the university will still be able to observe regular commencement exercises in May.
"However, the potential risk and safety requirements of a public event of this size will be reviewed and taken into consideration before a final determination is made," he said. "Likewise, the current status of health advisories will determine if courses should resume in a face to face format. Regardless of delivery methods, faculty will administer final exams, the spring semester will be fully completed, and your academic progress will not be impaired."
Jonathan Greene also contributed to this report.
