Last week, colleges across the commonwealth suspended on-campus classes and asked students to transition to online courses to combat the spread of COVID-19. The sudden announcements shocked many of these students.
"It was very surprising," said Hope Siler, a Whitley Countian and sophomore at the University of the Cumberlands. "I knew that bigger universities had shut down their campuses but to think that it's happened so locally, it's just kind of scary."
Siler was in the midst of her spring break when the announcement was made. She commutes to campus and was not affected by the temporary closing of resident halls. The biggest change in Siler's academic life will be taking her courses online for the next two weeks.
"I've had online classes before, but I think this will be different," she said. Siler prefers face-to-face learning and imagines it will be difficult for professors to translate their syllabus to an online format in such a short time.
Despite her few concerns, Siler is glad that the college took the precautions because she said that the change made her feel safer. She doesn't feel a lot of panic toward COVID-19, but said it's "better to be safe than sorry."
Eastern Kentucky University took a similar approach as the University of the Cumberlands. Emily Gatewood, a Whitley Countian and EKU sophomore, described how it impacted her and her peers as residential students.
"It's pretty difficult because we're already on spring break and most people didn't bring home a lot of stuff because we didn't think we'd be out this long," she said.
Gatewood explained she was concerned for her peers who didn't have a consistent way to travel to campus because students are limited on when they can access their belongings.
Gatewood is also concerned about how her online classes will play out. She explained that one of her professors is very anti-technology and said that in general, "you have no idea whether your professor is going to be able to communicate the material clearly."
Though the changes are troubling, Gatewood is also happy that the action occurred.
"For people our age, it's more of the fact that, if we get it, it's easily transferable," she said. Gatewood cited professors and students that were older or had compromised immune systems and said that protecting their health was the right thing to do.
Berea College had a different approach than both the Cumberlands and EKU; instead of enacting the policy for a few weeks, they made the changes effective through the rest of the semester.
"No one really slept," said Whitley Countian and Berea freshman, Lilly Rice, about her last days at the college. "If we weren't packing, we were trying to hang out with our friends for the last time."
Rice said professors have the decision to end their class and grade based on the midterm or continue their curriculum online. However, regardless of the decision, all students have to move back home for the remainder of the school year.
Rice explained students were advanced $100 from their next paycheck and that the college's student life department worked with students to give funding for flights and gas.
"It was complete chaos," she said.
Rice even described the senior class rushing to put on caps and gowns for their last group picture before they left, "They were expected to wrap up four years in three days."
Rice, herself, had a short time frame to wrap up her first year of college.
"I had prepared myself for having two more months," she said.
She planned to make new friends, find a roommate for next year, and connect closely with her professors during that time. She said the sudden closure means that none of that will happen and that she feels unprepared for her next year of college.
As she travels back home, Rice is thinking about her peers who don't have accessible internet. She said she feels fairly confident in her ability to complete her coursework but is concerned that many of her classmates will be forced to take incompletes.
While the last week was extremely hard for Rice and her peers, she too is glad the changes were implemented.
"I think it was the right move because we all eat, sleep, and work at Berea College," she said. She explained that the ripple effects of the sickness could be detrimental in ways that we can't predict.
"I would rather us take precautions now than wish we would have later on."
