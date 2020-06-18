CORBIN — Walter Hebert has spent the last several days combing through 90-year-old articles provided by the Times-Tribune in an effort to collect information on one of Corbin’s most iconic figures, Colonel Harland Sanders.
Hebert describes himself as the marketing officer emeritus for JRN Inc., the KFC franchisee company and owners of Sanders Cafe in Corbin. Hebert has been tasked with gathering information about the Colonel ahead of the completion of JRN’s current renovations on Corbin’s historic site.
“The property is getting a major makeover and it’s quite a project,” explained Hebert. “The Neal family, the three sons run the company now, and they’re putting a lot of capital into Sanders Cafe and making the museum contemporized and interactive, and more up to date.”
Hebert says he is doing additional research on Sanders to help put him into context.
“I want to put the Colonel in his context in Corbin,” Hebert said. “Most people look at the Colonel and they pull out the thread that is Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the sequence and the iconography, and how he’s recognized worldwide, but I wanted to put it into context of his successful operation in Corbin because that was the setting that the original recipe happened in.”
“We have autobiographies with the Colonel, we have books that are done about him to put him in his context,” he continued. “It’s a rich history. The biographies talk about things that happened that were mainly what the Colonel recited in his autobiographies. The Times-Tribune is giving me dates and times and places to kind of nail down when things happened. We really didn’t know when they happened.”
As of the writing of this story, Hebert says he has researched dates beginning in 1930 all the way through 1937. His goal is to get to 1959, when Colonel Sanders eventually left Corbin.
So far, Hebert has researched the retellings of stories familiar with most Corbin citizens. In 1930, Colonel Sanders arrived in Corbin. By 1932, he was operating two Shell service stations across the street from one another. Sanders hired George Ray and his wife, Nell, as his first two employees.
“A few months later, there was a railroad overpass, I don’t think it exists anymore because I think all that new overpass going to downtown replaced it, but he simply painted a sign on the railroad that said Lexington with an arrow,” Hebert explained. “And by doing that, he directed traffic toward his service station. You know if anybody was going to Lexington, that was a way to get them to go by his place.”
Hebert said at that time, residents of North Corbin were known for using billboards as target practice. As a result, the Colonel decided he would paint advertisements on overpasses and the sides of barns knowing citizens would hesitate to shoot at a barn over the fear of accidentally shooting a farm animal.
“The Colonel was very bright about it because some of the folks in and around Corbin loved to target practice on billboards,” noted Hebert. “So, if you had a sign along the road, the ‘I’s’ were going to be dotted and the ‘O’s’ were going to be shot out. They just loved to shoot signs,” he continued. “The fullest extent on how much thought he put into things is not appreciated very much by folks.”
Hebert says Sanders’ new advertising strategy angered another local service station owner, Matt Stewart, who then went on to paint over Sanders’ handmade signage.
“When he heard that Mr. Stewart was again painting over the sign, he and two Shell supervisors went to the site,” Hebert said. “Matt Stewart jumped off the ladder and a gunfight ensued. One of the Shell supervisors, Mr. Gibson, was killed immediately with some shots through the heart. Then[...] the Colonel picked up a gun and Stewart was wounded. They were all hauled off and the Colonel and the Shell survivor were cleared. Matt Stewart was convicted, but appealed.”
According to Hebert, Stewart would be shot and killed some years later. Upon hearing of the passing of Stewart, Sanders went to Stewart’s young daughter, Ona Mae, and offered her his condolences. He also offered her help in anyway he could provide.
“Not only did they become friends, she was the manager that opened Sanders Cafe in the summer of 1940, after he rebuilt it after the fire," Hebert said on Ona Mae and Sanders. "She became his partner later. She became partners with John Y. Brown in Louisville with the KFC franchise.”
Ona Mae would later marry and change her name to Ona Mae Ledington. She was the first person, outside of Sanders, to sell the Colonel’s original recipe chicken. She sold her chicken at her Corbin restaurant Ona Mae’s in the early 1950s.
The Colonel then went on to travel the roads of America with his chicken-frying equipment in tow in an effort to convince other entrepreneurs and business owners to become franchisee members. Hebert says that at that time, Sanders didn’t charge new franchisee members.
“He gave you the equipment at cost and training,” Hebert explained. “You bought the spices from him at a reasonable price. You bought your pressure cookers and all that at cost.”
“The Colonel and his franchisees had a family relationship,” continued Hebert. “He spent time in their homes, they spent time in his home. It took him a few years, but by June of 1955, he took out an ad and he listed eight operators that were selling Kentucky Fried Chicken that people could contact.”
KFC had over 100 locations nationwide by the time Colonel Sanders decided to leave Corbin in 1959. He went on to purchase an old antebellum-styled house in Shelbyville with numerous bedrooms with the idea to host franchisees from around the country at the house. Hebert said Sanders went as far as to build a headquarters in the back of the home.
In 1964 when John Y. Brown and Jack Massey bought the company, KFC had ballooned into 600 locations nationwide. John Neal was the director of franchising for Brown and Massey at that time, and would soon venture into owning his own franchise in 1970.
“That’s how JRN got started,” noted Hebert. “A few years there after, he bought the Sanders Cafe in Corbin. After the Colonel auctioned it off, it continued to be operated as Sanders Cafe by various folks. It wound up in the possession of Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation, so John was able to eventually acquire it.”
Hebert says Neal once owned an antique auction business and was a renowned historical preservationist. Neal would then enlist several specialist, experts and paint analysts to help him preserve as much of Sanders’ Cafe as he could.
“We had people preserving every possible square inch of original fabric that could be and duplicating what couldn’t,” said Hebert. “What had been covered up over the years, we had went back to the original.”
Sanders Cafe in Corbin was eventually added to the National Register of Historic Places on August 7, 1990, just one month before the centennial of the Colonel’s birth.
“We had a huge crowd,” Hebert said on the event held to honor Sanders Cafe being named to the National Register. “That’s when the museum and the modern kitchen were joined to the side. This was a very careful historic preservation effort. You can’t go in and monkey around with original stuff, if you’re going to be on the National Register of Historic Places. You’ve got to keep as much as possible and have a high degree of integrity which we did,” he continued.
In a story titled “Back to the Future in Corbin, Kentucky” by Hebert about the restoration of Sanders Cafe and its addition to the National Register of Historic Places, Hebert wrote “This painstaking restoration of the Colonel’s original restaurant in Corbin is an important connection between John R. Neal and every franchisee and employee of of Kentucky Fried Chicken throughout the world.”
“Everything KFC does to serve its customers and everything the Kentucky Fried Chicken system stands for traces its roots back to Corbin, Kentucky,” Hebert also wrote.
“Since then, it’s become such a magnet for people all over America. We were all just kind of waiting for, and I had been waiting for years to see, the modernization of the museum,” said Hebert. “I think that’s going to be a real treat for not just the people of Corbin, but we have people from all over the world show up there.”
“The city of Corbin, they’re to be really, really commended,” said Hebert. “Maggy [Kriebel], and Mr. Victor Patel, and the Tourism Commission, the Sanders Park is just wonderful. It’s just such a neat place and a wonderful tribute."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.