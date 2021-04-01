CNHI names Dixon as Best Photographer; former intern wins best video  

After recently winning first place in General Excellence in their division in the Kentucky Press Association’s 2020 Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers competition, staff at The Times-Tribune were named winners once again, this time claiming two top spots in this year’s Best of CNHI competition.
CNHI, LLC is an American publisher of newspapers and advertising-related publications with more than 90 newspapers in 22 states. Each year, the company hosts a Best of competition recognizing those reporters, photographers, and staff who work tirelessly bringing news to their communities.
This year, sports writer Les Dixon was named Photographer of the Year and former intern Jennifer Perkins was given Best Video the Year.
Dixon is no stranger to those who follow Tri-County sports. He started working for the Sentinel-Echo as a stringer back in 1992, helping former sports editor, and friend, Jim McAlister “with whatever he needed me to do,” Dixon said.
“It was mostly small-type coverage jobs, but I didn’t mind at all,” added Dixon. “The one thing that I had to do each week, and has always remained with me, was having to re-type Earl Cox’s column which was sent in by mail and then needed to be re-typed. Needless to say, I did dread to do that each week, but hey, you gotta start somewhere,” Dixon joked.
Dixon left The Sentinel-Echo in 1996 and moved to The Times-Tribune as sports editor. In 1998, Dixon moved on to the London News Journal (now defunct) and stayed until 2005, when he made his way back to The Times-Tribune. He also took on sports duties at The Sentinel-Echo in 2018, and has been covering local sports news across the Tri-County for both papers ever since.
“I was totally shocked when I found out I had won the award," Dixon said. “Seriously, it came out of left field. In no way, shape or form did I expect to win this award. I’ve won plenty of awards during my career but this one is really special. I take pride in what I do, and I’m very humbled to have been able to capture this award.”
“Les is one of the hardest workers I have ever met and he gives a platform to local athletes and coaches to be recognized for their accomplishments daily,” Cox said. “He has a huge coverage area, with six high schools and manages to highlight elementary athletes as well while most sports reporters cover less than half that number of high schools. And there are top teams across that whole area. As the only sports reporter on staff for The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, he is more than deserving of the awards he receives.”
Dixon thanked the athletes and coaches he has photographed during games.
“You’re only as good as the product you’re taking a picture of. They’re the ones that give you the opportunity to capture something special,” he said.
Perkins won for her video of the racial injustice protest in Corbin last June.
Perkins graduated from Eastern Kentucky University last year and completed an internship with The Times-Tribune in the summer of 2020.
"Even though Jennifer no longer works at our newspaper, I knew that video was deserving of an award. She did an excellent job and I wanted her and our newspaper to be recognized for that exceptional video," Cox said.
Dixon and Perkins won in the Division III category, competing against newspaper in the company of similar size and circulation.
The judges for the 2020 Best of CNHI were Dennis Lyons, national editor and editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury; Jim Zachary, director of training and development and editor-in-chief of the Valdosta Daily Times; Amy Henderson, editor of the Cullman Times and regional Alabama editor; John Smith, editor of the Cumberland Times-News; Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle; Andy Ostmeyer, editor of the Joplin Globe and regional editor for some of Oklahoma, and Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin in Anderson and regional editor for Indiana. CNHI’s Senior Vice President of News William Ketter served as chair of the judging panel.
Reporter Nita Johnson at The Times-Tribune's sister newspaper The Sentinel-Echo in London was named Best Reporter of the Year in the same division.
