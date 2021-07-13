CORBIN—Corbin Middle School’s Morgan Preston has been chosen as one of the semifinalists for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
Preston was named one of 24 recipients from across the state for the 2022 Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards, qualifying her to compete for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.
“I am very fortunate to have been chosen as a semifinalist but honestly the honor deserves to go to all the educators in my life who have made me the person that I am and the honor certainly goes to the students who have taught me how to be a teacher, because they probably teach me more than I teach them,” Preston said.
All 24 teachers will be honored during a virtual event on Sept. 9. At that time, the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced. From this group of three finalists, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Preston, who is a former Redhound herself, has been teaching at Corbin Middle School as an eighth grade Language Arts teacher since 2011.
Preston said she was born to be a teacher, following in her mother’s footsteps.
“My mom was a teacher for 31 years and she always says even when she was pregnant with me, when she was teaching, I would go wild in her stomach,” Preston said. “She was just this phenomenal teacher. She would sing opera and juggle her shoes and dance on the desks. She actually danced on the desks while she was pregnant with me.”
“I had considered other careers but none of them felt like a calling but teaching did,” Preston added. “Even when I was a little girl, I played teacher with my cousin and I tutored her and things like that when I was young. Then, when I was in middle school—I had the most phenomenal teachers all through school but in middle school I had Coach Jackson and I can remember sitting in his classroom and thinking ‘I have to teach middle school, I have to.’”
Preston has been teaching alongside some of her favorite teachers for the last 10 years, something she said has been a really special experience.
“The teachers that I work with and the teachers that I had in school are just the absolute best,” she said. “I can’t state enough how blessed I have been to have the most phenomenal teachers to empower me. They have been really good to show me how to best serve my students.”
As for her Teacher of the Year nomination, Preston said she’s “totally in awe.”
“The timing of when I was nominated and just finding out that I’m a semifinalist could not have been better after a really tough year of teaching because it’s a whole different game,” she said. “It was a whole different game this year with virtual teaching, just wishing that I had kids in my desks. I cried most days, thinking ‘if only my students were here in front of me.’ Getting that honor this year especially means a lot.
“I actually questioned, especially after this year, like maybe I’m supposed to move on and find something else, maybe God has another road for me to go down. So, I was nominated and I told my family, I’m going to put out the fleece and say ‘alright God, if I make it to a semifinalist, then I know you want me to stay.’ So this summer, I’ve just been waiting and praying for God to open that door if that’s where I was supposed to walk through and he opened it and it’s a miracle. It’s just been such a confirmation to put it very lightly, that he did put me in this position and validating that what I’ve done over the last decade of my life has meant something and I have been doing what I was supposed to do and I was created to teach kids.”
Over the last 10 years, Preston has worn many hats. She currently serves as a sponsor for First Priority and has a girls leadership club that meets on Friday mornings called “More than Rubies,” in addition to several other extracurriculars.
Preston hopes to touch every student that comes into her classroom.
“If they learn nothing else from me, I want every single student that sits in my classroom to know that they matter and that their lives have a purpose and they are not here by accident, that they are loved exactly how they are, and they have a role to fill in this world that nobody else can fill,” she said. “I just want them to remember that if they’ve never felt like anybody else in the world loved then, Mrs. Preston is full to bursting with love for all of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.