The Corbin City Commission and Mayor Suzie Razmus took time during their monthly meeting on March 21 to honor Corbin Middle School's cheerleaders who were runner-up in the large junior high game day division at a national competition. The cheerleaders were presented a Corbin Colonel award to recognize their achievement. | Photo by Erin Cox
featured
CMS cheerleaders given Corbin Colonel award
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 19-year-old London native to appear on Sunday's episode of 'American Idol'
- GUILTY: Brock found guilty of all charges in murder trial
- Laurel County business to be annexed into Corbin city limits; Dispatcher pay increased
- BREAKING NEWS: Brock to serve life in prison without parole
- 5 local residents graduate in KSP's largest basic training academy class since 2014
- W'burg man shot by KSP trooper in hostage situation receives 19-count indictment
- Corbin man indicted for charges stemming from meeting minor through Snapchat
- Eighteen-run inning leads to Lady Colonel win
- THE TEACHER'S DESK: Unsung hero
- RUNS GALORE: Lady Wildcats continue to swing red-hot bats during 13-3 win over Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.