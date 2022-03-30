CMS cheerleaders given Corbin Colonel award

The Corbin City Commission and Mayor Suzie Razmus took time during their monthly meeting on March 21 to honor Corbin Middle School's cheerleaders who were runner-up in the large junior high game day division at a national competition. The cheerleaders were presented a Corbin Colonel award to recognize their achievement. | Photo by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you