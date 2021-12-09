CMS 6th grade showcase team takes first place overall in competition

Corbin Middle School's sixth-grade showcase team competed at Pineville Independent School last Saturday and won first place in the overall competition.
CMS also won first place in the quick recall competition in a sudden death overtime match against Bell Central.
Below are the rankings of the students' places in the content areas they tested in. Every student from CMS placed and received a medal in their tested area.
Composition
1st - Claire Gilliam
2nd - Adelyn Adams
3rd - Allie Babb
Science
1st - Alexavier Gross
2nd - Brady Middleton
3rd - Masen Huffman
Language Arts
1st - Claire Gilliam
2nd - Adelyn Adams
3rd - Riley Mac Gardner
Math
2nd - Brady Middleton
5th Tie - Alexavier Gross and Raylen Lester
Social Studies
1st- Noah Nantz
3rd - Palmer May
5th - Raylen Lester
Arts & Humanities
2nd - Riley Mac Gardner
4th - Noah Nantz
5th - Masen Huffman
