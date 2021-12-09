CMS 6th grade showcase team takes first place overall in competition

Corbin Middle School's 6th grade showcase team competed at last Saturday and won first place overall. | Photo contributed

Corbin Middle School's sixth-grade showcase team competed at Pineville Independent School last Saturday and won first place in the overall competition.

CMS also won first place in the quick recall competition in a sudden death overtime match against Bell Central.

Below are the rankings of the students' places in the content areas they tested in. Every student from CMS placed and received a medal in their tested area.

Composition

1st - Claire Gilliam

2nd - Adelyn Adams

3rd - Allie Babb

Science

1st - Alexavier Gross

2nd - Brady Middleton

3rd - Masen Huffman

Language Arts

1st - Claire Gilliam

2nd - Adelyn Adams

3rd - Riley Mac Gardner

Math

2nd - Brady Middleton

5th Tie - Alexavier Gross and Raylen Lester

Social Studies

1st- Noah Nantz

3rd - Palmer May

5th - Raylen Lester

Arts & Humanities

2nd - Riley Mac Gardner

4th - Noah Nantz

5th - Masen Huffman

