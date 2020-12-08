CORBN -- Thanks to the selflessness of a group of local residents, servers who have seen their earnings decrease as a result of the state's newest in-person dining restrictions will soon receive help this holiday season.
Savannah Champlin and Amanda Smith have started a clothes and gift drive to support local servers called "Adopt a Server, Corbin." Champlin said the motivation to start the initiative came after eating at a local restaurant and talking with her server.
Champlin recalls eating in a tent set up by the restaurant and asking her server if she was happy her restaurant was staying open. To Champlin's surprise, she says the server said that she would rather the restaurant close its doors to in-person dining, as less and less people were eating out.
"That night, I think between a couple servers, there was only like four tables," noted Champlin, adding that a group of the restaurant's servers were sitting a table across the tent because there wasn't anybody to serve.
Champlin said that she had heard from a friend who had started a similar initiative in Laurel County called "Adopt a Server, London," and knew she had to do the same for her community.
"I contacted her and asked her how she went about starting everything. She gave me the insight on what they were doing and I just started it here," said Champlin.
Both Champlin and Smith began contacting local restaurants and asked them for a list of their servers with children. Once they received those lists, they began reaching out to their communities asking if people would "adopt" those families for the holidays and purchase two sets of clothes and a toy for each child.
So far, Champlin and Smith have received lists from Sonny's, Applebee's and Bubby's BBQ. Champlin said she was also waiting to hear back from four other restaurants Friday evening.
"They think it's great. They're willing to help us," Champlin said on reaching out to restaurants. "They can't give a lot of information out if the server's not there to talk to us themselves. So they just kind of give us an idea of how many kids and what age group they're in," she continued. "The servers I speak to individually, they're just over the moon about it really. They're really excited and very thankful."
Champlin says getting adoptees was a little difficult at first, as people were skeptical about the validity of the initiative. However, she says as word of mouth began to travel more and more people began adopting families.
"The list of servers that we have coming in today, we a have a list of people waiting to adopt them," noted Champlin.
Champlin and Smith have created a Facebook page called, "Adopt a Server - Corbin" where they share information about the initiative and reach out to would-be adopters. They post videos about the initiative on their personal pages and share them to the group's Facebook page.
They have also created a PayPal system for folks who want to donate money, but perhaps don't want to go out and shop. Champlin said that money would be used to help cover any families who weren't adopted, but hopes to get everyone adopted so that she and Smith could use the money to purchase gift cards from a local grocery store to give to the families to purchase groceries.
The group has received help from Restoration Church who is letting the group use a room in the church to store gifts. Champlin said the group would continue to accept lists of families until Dec. 13, but added that date was flexible and that the ultimate goal was helping as many people in need as possible.
For those who are interested in adopting a family, Champlin said they could send her or Smith a message on Facebook. They can also leave a comment on the group's Facebook page, and either Champlin or Smith would contact them about the next steps.
As previously mentioned, a group in Laurel County is doing a similar initiative for servers. More information about how to get involved with that group can be found by searching "Adopt a Server London" on Facebook.
When asked why she and Smith decided to help out local servers in Corbin, Champlin said speaking with the server that night in the tent reminded her of her own mother.
"It just kind of took us back to our childhood in seeing this working mom struggling, and I guess, it made us think that we wish we had somebody step up and help our moms," she said. "I just don't want to see these kids go without, especially with it not being anybody's fault," Champlin continued, adding she hoped more people would get involved. "The bigger this gets, the more kids we can help."
