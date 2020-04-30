PLEASE EMAIL CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSINGS TO NEWSROOM@THETIMESTRIBUNE.COM. THE MOST UP-TO-DATE CLOSING AND CANCELLATION LIST IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.THETIMESTRIBUNE.COM.
• THE TIMES-TRIBUNE — The Times-Tribune office is temporarily closed to the public. You can call for assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 606-528-2464 or email newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
• CENSUS 2020 -- Libraries across the state are helping their patrons by assisting them with the Census, and the Laurel County Public Library would like to help too! Simply call the library at 864-5759 and a staff member can take your information over the phone. Don’t have your 12-digiit Census ID? No problem! We can use your mailing address and go from there.
• PROJECT PACKS — Whitley County 4-H will have Project Pack activities for students available for pick up at the Whitley County Extension Office and Corbin Public Library Weekly. Each week there will be new activities. Follow us on Facebook: Whitley County 4-H, for current updates for pickup times and dates! https://www.facebook.com/Whitley4H/
• SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS — The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK), in partnership with the Appalachian Impact Fund (AIF), housed at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and Invest 606 is soliciting applications from businesses to the new Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund. Eligible businesses are invited to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been hindered because of COVID-19.
Businesses in Bell, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Whitley can apply.
Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned AND
b) a downtown business that falls under one of the following categories: restaurant or experience retail that includes the arts, tourism, accommodations, and entertainment.
Deadline to apply: Rolling, first round of reviews will occur on April 17th, 2020.
APPLY NOW >> https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi
Questions: Contact Shane Barton, Downtown Revitalization Coordinator, shane.barton@uky.edu
• DUMPSTER DAYS — Dumpster days in Whitley County are cancelled for April.
• PHOTO CONTEST — Whitley County 4-H is holding a Photo Contest. Ages 5-18 may submit up to 3 photos per youth. More guidelines for photos at www.facebook.com/whitley4h. All submissions can be emailed to lisa.spaulding@uky.edu
• PARKS CLOSED — The City of Corbin, Williamsburg, Barbouville and London have closed all parks. Walking trails are still open but people are reminded to maintain six feet apart from others not in immediate family.
• FINGERPRINTING — Effective immediately the Williamsburg Police Department will not be doing fingerprinting for civilian background checks, until further notice.
• KCEOC — KCEOC Community Action Partnership is dedicated to serving our community in need during this crisis. Below is an update on our current operations:
The Weatherization program is suspended till further notice
The LIHEAP program is taking applications till April 30. To follow protocol please call ahead for an appointment.
The main office closed to the public. Services are being provided via phone, email, facebook etc.
The Senior Citizen’s Center is closed to the public. Home delivered meals are being provided and meals that had been served at the center can be picked up curbside.
The WIOA office is closed to the public, but currently helping the community sign up for unemployment insurance benefits. Please call 606-546-2639 for assistance.
• KCEOC — In following Governor Beshears' directive, all KCEOC Head Start/Preschool classrooms will remain closed through the end of this school year. All Early Head Start classrooms will remain closed, and Home Based services will be cancelled until further notice.
Meal delivery and pickup services will continue until further notice. We will post ending dates for meal services at a later time.
• CORBIN PUBLIC LIBRARY — Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the library will be closing to the public until further notice, effective Monday, March 16. The Corbin Public Library will continue evaluating the situation and plan to reopen for normal services as soon as possible.
- You can continue to return your books and movies to the drop box located on the side of the building facing the large parking lot. The library has anti-viral cleaning processes in place for library items, please do not attempt to clean them yourself or you may risk damaging them.
- The library will still be taking calls, replying to voicemails, Facebook messenger, texts, and e-mails. The library encourages readers to use the digital collections, if you have any questions or run into any problems, please let them know.
Please check on the Corbin Public Library's Facebook for any and all updates. They will also be curating a list of online resources. The list of online content can be found at: https://www.corbinkylibrary.org/stuckathome. The library is located at 215 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin and phone number is (606) 528-6366.
• LAUREL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Laurel County Public Library remains closed. In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, the Laurel County Public Library will continue to monitor and re-evaluate over the upcoming days. The Library offers a digital media collection at https://www.laurellibrary.org/ that the staff has increased the download limits to 15 items per service which means you could check out up to 75 items in total. All you need is your library card or a digital library card to get started.
Another way the library is available to patrons is a drive-thru pickup service. Patrons can either go online or call and place hold requests, then drive through to the window located beside the book drop and pick up items. In addition, the library also increased its hold limit from 3 items to 10.
No fines will be accrued if you decide to wait and return items already checked out until the library re-opens. However, if you want to return the items that you have checked out, bring them to the outside book drop and please don’t hand them directly to a staff member.
All items that are returned will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitation cleaners and placed in quarantine for 96 hours.
Staff will be available by phone and the online chat service via the library website to answer questions regarding how to register for a digital library card and how to utilize the online digital collection.
• KNOX COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Knox County Public library is currently closed to the public. However, the staff is busy disinfecting and working hard to make sure that the public is aware of and able to access all of the eResources that are already in place. The Knox County Public Library has staff available to answer any questions by phone that you may have by about library issues. If you do not currently have a library card, you can call the library, and we will issue you a visitor card over the phone. With this card, you will be able to use our eResources available online. Currently the library has eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, Rocket Languages and music downloads by using Freegal. The KCPL will have a staff member ready to assist you over the phone with questions with any of these free resources. These are great to use with your iPad, Kindle, computer, or phone. The Overdrive resource has wonderful children's and youth selections as well as movies available. Just visit our Knox County Public Library page www.knoxpubliclibrary.com to get started. Call the library at 606-546-5339 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with any questions.
• KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT — In an effort to minimize social interaction in Kentucky’s busy courthouses and judicial centers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has issued an order placing restrictions on dockets, jury trials and jury service.
• WOMEN OF INFLUENCE —The exhibit “Women of Influence” is open to Kentucky artists and will showcase works that reference, celebrate and are inspired by women of influence throughout history. The deadline for entry to the exhibit scheduled at the Kentucky Artisan Center is May 8. Notification of acceptance and new show dates for this exhibit will be forthcoming. An entry form is available on the Center’s website. The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is an agency in the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
• KNOX COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT — The Knox County Health Department office is closed to the public. It is continuing to provide WIC and clinical services. Call 606-546-3486 for more information and guidance.
• EXTENSION COMMUNITY ART CENTER, WILLIAMSBURG — As of now, based on guidance from the University of Kentucky regarding COVID0-19, all Whitley County Extension Fine Arts programs at this office, and some other locations will be cancelled until further notice. The office plans to remain open to assist clientele as needed. We ask if you do plan to visit the office to be mindful of safety precautions such as: wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid close contact; cover coughs and sneezes; and most importantly, please stay home if you are sick. This information could change with short notice, so please continue to watch and interact with the center's social media to stay up to date.
If you have registered for a class or paid for a class, you will be contacted. Our hope is that cancelled classes can be rescheduled.
• LONDON-LAUREL COUNTY TOURISM — The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission has determined the need to temporarily close the Tourist Information Center located on Exit 41 to the public until further notice. It is our utmost importance we protect our patrons, visitors and staff. If you are traveling and are in need of assistance please call us at 606-878-6900 or online at visitlondonky.com.
• WIC BENEFITS — WIC Benefits will not expire early. Keep your current eWIC card. Your current eWIC card will be used for future months WIC food benefits. If you have questions, call your local WIC site or contact our KY WIC Help Desk WIC.Helpdesk@ky.gov.
• CORBIN FIRE DEPARTMENT — Corbin Fire Department personnel are closely following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and taking the COVID-19 virus very seriously. Therefore, effective immediately, the following are some of the steps we are taking to reduce the amount of interaction that occurs between its personnel and the community members for the foreseeable future:
1. Fire truck visits and station visits have been canceled.
2. Fire station will be closed to all visitors and the general public, except for emergency walk-ins.
The Corbin Fire Department will continue to provide emergency response to our community with the highest level of care. However, in order to ensure the safety of the department's members and ongoing service to our community, the firefighters will modify their responses as the situation dictates. For instance:
1. They will conduct all patient assessment and care outdoors, if possible.
2. Fire personnel will stage inside their apparatus until the Officer In Charge requests additional assistance.
3. They will monitor all firefighters for signs and symptoms of illness.
4. Fire personnel will limit travel outside the station to only essential purposes.
You can help them accomplish these goals by:
1. Meeting them outdoors, when possible.
2. Informing the 911 operator of specific symptoms you are experiencing.
3. Staying home and practicing the guidelines that have been published by the CDC. Information can be viewed at the following link: http://kycovid19.ky
If you need to contact the fire department for any non-emergencies, you may call us at (606) 523-6509.
• CORBIN RECREATION CENTER — Effective Saturday, March 14 the Rec Center will be closed due to coronavirus until further notice.
• KNOX COUNTY UTILITIES COMMISSION — Knox County Utilities Commission has announced it has closed the lobby until further notice. Payments can be made with a check or money order in the drop box. No cash. If you need water service connected, please call 606-546-5300. There will be no interruption of water service. Should you have any questions or concerns, please call 606-546-5300.
• KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE — In response to the Governor's decision to recommend reducing government in-person services, Knox County Courthouse is closing public access beginning March 17. This closure will be until further notice. All the offices in the courthouse will still be OPEN for employees.
Contact information for various offices:
Knox County Clerk Barbourville — 606-546-3568 and Corbin — 606-258-8430
Knox County Sheriff — 606-546-3181
Knox County Attorney — 606-546-9515
Knox County PVA — 606-546-4113
Knox County Circuit Clerk — 606-546-3075
Knox County Jail — 606-546-6215
Knox County Fiscal Court — 606-546-6192
• LAUREL COUNTY COURTHOUSE — In response to the Governor's decision to recommend reducing government in-person services, Laurel County Courthouse is closing public access beginning March 17. This closure will be until further notice. All the offices in the courthouse will still be OPEN for employees and they will be answering phone calls and emails. Remember the CDC request that we distance ourselves as best we can and try not to gather in large quantities. That is the reason for the decision on this closing. Please check social media, radio, and newspaper for further updates.
Contact information for the various offices:
Judge Executive Office — 606-864-4640
Occupational Tax Office - 606-878-9766
County Clerk Office - 606-864-5158
County Attorney Office - 606-864-6159
Child Support Office - 606-878-7740
PVA Office - 606-864-2889
Department Veterans Affairs — 606-629-9239 or Christopher.CampbeIl@ky.gov
• BARBOURVILLE UTILITIES — The Barbourville Utilities Office lobby are closed beginning March 17 until further notice. Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the following options are available for transactions: drive-through service, walk-up window and call us at 606-546-3187. They also have options that are available for transactions 24 hours a day: Barbourville.com Online Bill Pay, mail payments to PO Box 1600 Barbourville, KY 40906 and outdoor deposit box.
• CUMBERLAND FALLS STATE PARK — Cumberland Falls State park is closed until further notice. Please call Cumberland Falls State Resort Park at 606-528-4121 for any questions.
• JACKSON ENERGY — Jackson Energy will not be disconnecting services for non-payment or low funds for a limited time. While this is not normal procedure, Jackson Energy is sensitive to the well-being of all our members. Though disconnects may not occur, it remains the responsibility of each account holder to pay as they can, which will help avoid a larger balance in the future. Bills, late notices, and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual and we encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty to contact us to make payment arrangements.
• DELTA NATURAL GAS — Delta Natural Gas has temporarily suspended walk up service but the drive thru remains open. Customers can make bill payments at the drive-thru windows, online payment at www.deltagas.com, company drop boxes or phone payments at 1-877-762-1261.
• WILDLIFE PROGRAM — Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m. (Eastern) on weekdays. These sessions will live stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter) and continue approximately 30 minutes.
• LAUREL COUNTY SKILLS U — Due to community health concerns the Laurel County Skills U Corbin office hours have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. The London office is open regular hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but again, BY APPOINTMENT only. Walk-ins MAY be allowed, but it will depend on the number of students in the building and our ability to maintain the social distancing recommended.
Students with attendance requirements can still achieve those with distance learning options. Multiple online programs are available that will report their attendance time, but we also offer paper packets (homework) that they can stop by and pick up. An appointment is not necessary for picking up packets, but we recommend students give us advance notice of what they'll need so we can put that together for pick-up.
Besides online/distance learning, TABE, Ready and official testing will continue during this time, BY APPOINTMENT.
Skills U recommends calling during office hours at (606) 878-9134 in London and (606) 528-0379 in Corbin to schedule appointments for testing or address instructional needs.
The instructors are still working and offer office hours help via phone, text, Facebook, Zoom, etc. to help students with anything they need. That could be homework help, technical assistance, or to provide additional instructional support.
• GOSPEL BARN — Williamsburg Gospel Barn concert update. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Gospel Barn has canceled all concerts until further notice.
—
SPECIAL SENIOR HOURS AND GROCERY STORE HOURS:
• Kroger stores’ hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the store will only be open to senior and high-risk customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
• Walmart stores’ hours are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., stores will be open for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Save-a-lot stores’ hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Dollar General stores’ hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• IGA store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Dollar General store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Family Dollar store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Dollar Tree store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Big Lots store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
• Aldi store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The store will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers only.
____
COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS
(This is not an all-inclusive list, just ones that we have been notified of.)
• Corbin Trinity Family Health at 205 South Kentucky Ave. is offering testing 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with Rebecca Day, APRN. Call 606-280-4212 for more information.
• First Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all of their 18 locations including in Corbin and London. The clinic will offer curbside coronavirus testing in which patients with respiratory illnesses (i.e. the flu, cold, or COVID-19) will remain in their car during the entire duration of the visit. When arriving at the clinic, patients can expect a screening for symptoms, a complete health history, a virtual telemedicine exam with a provider, and a nasal swab for COVID-19 (a nasal swab will only be administered if the provider deems it medically necessary). Prior to a COVID-19 nasal swab, a flu and/or a strep test may be conducted to rule out those illnesses. Test results typically take 1-3 days to get back from contracted labs. Due to the national shortage, First Care is only able to secure a limited number of tests per day.
Curbside testing (i.e. testing done outside of the clinic) is consistent with CDC guidelines and allows for non-symptomatic patients to be seen in a normal in-clinic visit. Testing is available during current business hours from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the weekends. Please note that First Care remains open 7 days a week and are still treating patients with non COVID-19 symptoms and injuries in their clinics.
All major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Administration. Patients without insurance can receive treatment for $89. First Care will not bill patients directly for COVID-19 testing, please contact your insurance company for coverage details.
• Physician-driven testing center has been set up at the Corbin Center.
• Hoskins Medical Center — Drive up COVID-19 testing. Individuals requesting testing must have symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 patients. Our new partnering lab indicates results in 24-48 hours. Individuals must call the office at 606-862-7000 Ext 2218 by 10 a.m. to schedule a telehealth screening by a provider. Based on this screening the patient will present to 1114 Reuben Street at 4 p.m. for testing. Services offered to the insured and uninsured.
• Physicians Express — COVID-19 testing now available by appointment only, open daily 9-4, all insurances accepted, 72 hr results, call now 606-878-1181
• Saint Joseph London is offering free drive-through testing for COVID-19 for individuals in the London area who are exhibiting symptoms and meet specific criteria. Saint Joseph London is among several locations selected by the Kentucky Department for Public Health in an effort to expand testing throughout the commonwealth.
The drive-through testing is being conducted at the former Urgent Care location in London, located at 148 Mountain View Drive, London, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to 70 patients a day can be tested.
In order to receive a COVID-19 test, patients must be referred by their physician. Those who do not have a primary care physician can call 859.313.2255 to schedule a virtual visit with a physician or advanced practice clinician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to be screened for testing criteria. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
To receive a physician referral for a COVID-19 test, patients must be part of Tier 1 or Tier 2 as set forth in prioritization guidelines from the Department for Public Health.
Tier 1 includes health care workers and first responders, those who are over age 60, or those who are currently living in a congregant setting.
Tier 2 includes those who have a pre-existing medical condition or those who have been in close contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or was exhibiting or complaining of symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of the encounter.
If patients are eligible for testing, the referring provider will send information to a nurse practitioner with Saint Joseph London, who will contact the patient to schedule a testing time. The testing is free to patients, though their insurance may be charged an administrative fee.
___
Thursday, April 30
• DARE — London-Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. meeting will take place at the London Police Department this Thursday at 10 a.m.
Friday, May 1
• MAY DAY — The Ossoli Club of Corbin is going to cancel the May Day Tea and plan to postpone the May Day Festival that was scheduled for May 1. This will be the first postponement of Corbin’s beloved May Day since its inception in 1944. During this uncertain time safety of our community is the utmost priority. As a club we want May Day to occur, and we want to support our community. Once the Ossoli Club of Corbin can meet again we will move forward with a plan for the May Day Festival.
Saturday, May 2
• CITY YARD SALE — The Corbin City Yard Sale has been cancelled this month.
Tuesday, May 5
• WHITLEY COUNTY FARMERS MARKET —The Whitley County Farmers Market will be in Nibroc Park from 5-8 p.m. The Whitley County Health Department will have a representative on hand to answer questions. Curbside pick-up will be available through an order form. Contact the Farmers Market on Facebook, at wcfarmermarket@gmail.com, or by calling 606-304-2523.
Sunday, June 28
• BASKETBALL AWARDS — The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has rescheduled the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony for June 28 at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. All the boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized as Kentucky All-Stars, receive their POY Awards and with great pleasure, the titles of Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky will be awarded as three South Laurel Cardinals look at the chance to win the awards.
Friday, June 28
• CORBIN ROD RUN — The Corbin Rod Run has been postponed to July 10-11 at the Corbin Arena.
