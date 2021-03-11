From hosting business meetings via Zoom to students attending classes online, the pandemic along with the subsequent lockdowns and social-distancing measures have helped shine a light on the importance of reliable high-speed internet access.
While the transition from in-person to virtual has been a mild annoyance for some, many others in more rural areas have had a difficult time simply just connecting. So much so, back in August, Governor Andy Beshear dedicated $8 million in CARES Act funding to help improve broadband connection throughout the state. The Governor also included $50 million dedicated to improving broadband in areas of need in the budget proposal offered to the Kentucky General Assembly.
In January, the state also launched the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test, a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data from Kentuckians needed to expand internet home access. Beshear said the more speed tests taken, the better understanding state officials would have on the Commonwealth’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared they would be to repair and expand it.
Bruce Altman of Chestnut Hills near Laurel Lake already has an understanding of how unreliable local and rural internet access is. After retiring and moving to the area from Indianapolis, Altman says he and his wife quickly learned that of all the internet service providers (ISPs) in the region, none were available to them because of where they live.
As a result, the Altmans eventually settled on using a hotspot from AT&T, which saw the couple spend $250 on equipment alone. That’s not counting the $150 a month for unlimited data at 50-megabit per second speed, three times more than what Altman says he paid for four-times the speed in Indianapolis.
“Which is better than what everybody else out here has, but it’s kind of failed on us a couple of times and left us hanging with no service,” Altman said. “It’s been quite an expensive adventure.”
Altman has spoken to some of his neighbors about the lack of high-speed internet in the area. He says some seem not to care and have grown accustomed to the slower speeds and unreliability, while some others have adopted his system of using a hotspot.
Altman says that he and his wife use about 100 gigs of data per week, or close to 300-400 gigs per month. He says they have to go with an unlimited plan through AT&T because cellphone companies only provide data plans in 20-gig chunks.
“That’s only going to last you like a day, and then they cut you off. There’s not an alternative,” he said.
The Redemption Road Recovery Center for Men in Gray has also gone the route of using mobile hotspots for their internet. Although the residential facility is located just a couple of miles from Lynn Camp High School and West Knox Elementary, the center is not located in a service area for any local ISP.
“We can be at Sonic in 5-6 minutes, in the heart of Corbin. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Tyler Dunn, the Director of Media with the recovery center.
Dunn says internet connection is vital for the work done at the recovery center. Staff rely on it to make calls to insurance companies, while residents rely on the center’s internet for telehealth appointments, entertainment, and to communicate with local legal systems when necessary.
“They’ve been having court over video conference for a year now essentially,” Dunn explained. “We have to have a good connection because quite literally some of these individuals, if they do not connect, they will be in contempt of court and they’ll have a warrant for their arrest.”
Not only is the internet connection unavailable to the recovery center, but cell reception in that area of Gray is spotty at best, says Dunn. In order to ensure the hotspots are working at their best, staff at the center have to ask others to disconnect their devices from the wifi. Dunn said the center was spending over $300 a month for their two AT&T hotspots.
Both Dunn and Altman both said they have reached out to internet service providers in their area. Dunn has specifically reached out to Windstream, Barbourville’s Blink, and Zetalink. Dunn says the latter provides internet to a neighboring house about a mile or so up the road from the center, but said he was told Zetalink’s coverage area does not extend to where the center is located.
“I’ve been contacting them since December,” said Dunn. “He says within the next week or two that hopefully we’ll have a connection, but even then, it’s still not the best.”
Back in January, Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA) completed the $368 million KentuckyWired project that saw a 3,000+ mile fiber optic cable network installed around the state. The goal of the project is to provide an “interstate-like” system around the state that would allow local ISPs the ability to tap into it and expand their service areas into more rural areas.
Last month saw the launch of Accelecom, the company that will serve as the exclusive provider of that statewide network. In a press release from Accelecom, the company says it can partner with new and existing ISPs in extending their reach to underserved areas.
“With the statewide broadband infrastructure nearing completion, Accelecom is extremely excited and proud to begin connecting businesses and communities to this state-of-the-art technology,” said David Flessas, CEO of Accelecom in the press release. “We’re already receiving inquiries from Kentucky businesses and local internet service providers interested in migrating to the new network.”
KentuckyWired CEO Rob Morphonios told the Times-Tribune in a previous interview there wasn’t any obligation on local ISPs to tap into the KentuckyWired network from the state’s perspective. Morphonios said the project would rely on a groundswell of locals to start contacting their local ISPs, local governments, and the KCNA on figuring out how local communities could connect to the network.
Jamie Link, the Executive Director of KCNA, said the network should enhance competition between providers and incentivize ISPs to expand their services.
Altman said he participated in a survey in regards to the KentuckyWired project, but didn’t feel optimistic that it would result in much.
“I don’t know what that’s going to do, or where it’s going to end up. I think that was an opportunity for people to squeal a little bit about it. I just don’t know where that’s going,” he said, adding he didn’t think local ISPs would invest the money to expand their networks in areas with sparse client bases.
“Unless they throw money around, these companies aren’t going to do anything. They’re not going to do it because they feel good one day,” he added. “It’s really going to take people getting frustrated enough to go their people in government that represent them, and try and get these funds out here.”
Altman said it comes down to a safety issue, saying that because of the lack of cellphone service and the inability to have a landline where he lives, internet connection is imperative should something go wrong.
“If they can’t look at the safety part of it, then I don’t know what they’re going to look at. I know it’s not up to them for my entertainment to come into my home, but like I said, the safety issue is a bigger need than anything,” he said.
The Times-Tribune is taking an in-depth look at how people in southeast Kentucky are working to close the connectivity gap. This open-ended series will explore what issues are present when internet is not accessible and who is working to solve these issues.
