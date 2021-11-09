Due to a scheduled field trip Friday, students from the Corbin School of Innovation decided to “Lend a Helping Hand” a day earlier by picking up garbage and litter found around Corbin Elementary School. With their trash bags and grabbers in hand, half of the group was lead by instructors around the city blocks nearest the elementary school picking up trash and debris along their way. Meanwhile, the other group of students focused primarily on the school’s parking lot and playground area. Some students also travelled to Corbin High School on Thursday where the cleaning continued. On Friday, other members of the community worked their way around town picking up trash in an effort to beautify the city before the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon this coming Saturday. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Cleaning up Corbin...Students, community members help in litter pick-up effort
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sharon K. Stewart, age 60, of Corbin, KY passed away on October 16, 2021 after a long battle with a heart condition. She was a very energetic woman, who loved to cook, travel, and garden. Most of all Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her fat…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin school district maintenance worker sues district, coworkers after exploding toilet seat prank
- Missing N.C. juvenile rescued in Laurel Co. after using TikTok hand gesture to signal for help
- Nick Wilson officially announces decision to run for State Rep
- Barbourville man identified as victim in fatal KY 229 crash
- UPDATE: Whitley Co. Sheriff Shelley to resign; Danny Moses to serve as interim sheriff
- Lady Redhounds fall to Montgomery County in state tournament's opening round
- CHS Marching Band ready for final competition after challenging, yet successful season
- EASY DAY AT THE OFFICE: Corbin cruises to Class 4A second round with 40-8 victory over Wayne County
- Coon Hunting for a Cause to raise funds for Perry family
- Corbin's female pro baseball player Mary Weddle Hines dies at 87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.