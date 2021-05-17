Over 200 students took the walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas at the Corbin Arena on Sunday. Corbin High School hosted its 104 annual commencement to honor the graduating class. Caroline Evans and Kameron Garland were the senior class representatives that spoke at the ceremony. | Photos by Erin Cox

