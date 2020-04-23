Class of 2020's achievements aren't any less valuable

Class of 2020…
The school bell rings. It’s our last first day of school, and we are anxious for those final moments.
We walked the halls like many other classes before and after us. We were the generation to impact the next upcoming seniors. Laughing with friends, football nights, and even homecoming weeks. Counting those last few months of our high school career.
Then, the unexpected happened.
COVID-19 has spread throughout the world, causing many disasters, right along with our senior year being shortened. Prom, senior pranks, walking across stage on graduation, etc., it was ripped underneath us like a flash of light. Our worlds have completely fallen upside down. We are heartbroken, because we don’t understand why. Seniors were looking forward to those valuable moments with their friends and family.
Class of 2020, we have accomplished so much during high school. Our achievements aren't any less valuable than the rest of the classes before and after us. We wanted to be able to have those times like the rest did, but I know a lot of people are beyond proud of us. The school systems are trying their best way to make sure they let you know that we are worth more than what we think. As a senior myself, I have been impacted by this pandemic. But, I believe we will come out stronger than what we were before. So to the class of 2020, we did it!
