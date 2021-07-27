This past weekend, the Class of 2020 finally got the prom they deserved. On Saturday night, Studio 206 and the Corbin Arena hosted the 13th Region's 2020 graduates for the Roaring 20s Class of 2020 Senior Prom. Jina LaFary and Keshia Amburgey with Studio 206, with the help of other local businesses, came together to throw the 13th Region's 2020 graduates an unforgettable night of dancing, fun and celebration. | Photos by Tacita Napier Photography

