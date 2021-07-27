This past weekend, the Class of 2020 finally got the prom they deserved. On Saturday night, Studio 206 and the Corbin Arena hosted the 13th Region's 2020 graduates for the Roaring 20s Class of 2020 Senior Prom. Jina LaFary and Keshia Amburgey with Studio 206, with the help of other local businesses, came together to throw the 13th Region's 2020 graduates an unforgettable night of dancing, fun and celebration. | Photos by Tacita Napier Photography
featured
Class of 2020 gets prom a year later
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Irene Walters Fidler, 89, died July 21, 2021. She was born in Rockholds, KY, daughter of William and Nannie Longworth Walters. For more info, visit ferncreekfuneralhome.com
Walter Thomas West, age 83 of Gray, KY was born in Knox County on May 26, 1938 to the late Lee and Eva Ogan West and departed this life on July 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Freedom Point Church. He enjoyed work…
Most Popular
Articles
- NIBROC turns town of Corbin inside out for end of summer festival
- Getting to know... 'Putt,' the Pool Lady
- Gun with name etching leaves Laurel man looking for more information
- Plaintiff says he was 'brutally beat', suing Whitley sheriff, deputy
- Validity of forensic ballistic under fire in murder case
- Former SLHS teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse, sodomy
- Judge hears oral arguments in annexation lawsuit between Corbin and London
- "Stronger Together" — Crusaders Baseball enters fifth season
- Local couple continuing tradition of attending Jehovah's Witnesses convention, virtually this year
- Men involved in stashing body of Corbin woman enter guilty plea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.