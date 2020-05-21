CORBIN — The Corbin City Commission voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating the city’s restaurant, alcohol, and transient taxes starting effective June 1.
In March the commission unanimously approved suspending said taxes as a relief for local restaurants who were ordered by the state to close in-person dining as a result of pandemic.
The one vote against reimplementing the taxes came from Council Member Brandon Shepherd, a local restauranteur. Shepherd asked the Commission to consider extending the tax break to allow restaurants more time.
“I hate it,” said Corbin’s Mayor Suzie Razmus on having to reimplement the taxes. “I know it’s very, extremely stressful. I’m a small business owner, I know exactly how you feel. The bills continue to pile up,” she later added.
“We love our restaurants, that’s why we did it,” she said on originally suspending the taxes. “We’re one of the only communities in the state that did this for our restaurants, and we did it because we want us to get through this and get to the other side.”
Razmus said that the monies collected from the city’s restaurant, alcohol, and transient taxes are used in part to help pay for the Corbin Arena. She also mentioned that if the commission voted against reimplementing the taxes, that the city might have to start subsidizing the Arena.
The suspended taxes are also used by the city’s Tourism and Convention Commission to help host various events throughout the year.
“They took a big hit from the community when they canceled Fourth of July,” said Razmus on Corbin’s Tourism and Convention Commission. “That is the results of the generosity of us suspending the restaurant and alcohol taxes,” she continued. “These community events that the public loves, and we all enjoy being together, those things are really not going to be here for us because there’s just no money for that. That’s how those are funded, that’s how Fourth of July is funded.”
City Manager Marlon Sams noted that even with the board approving to reinstate the taxes effective June 1, the tourism board wouldn’t receive any of it until July 1.
“We have to all recognize as citizens that these restaurants need all of the support we can give them to help them get over this,” said Razmus. “I feel strongly that we’re going to get through it.”
The City Commission approved a temporary license for The Wrigley Monday, after owners asked that a small section behind the restaurant be considered an outdoor dining location. Razmus said Corbin has issued similar licenses in the past to restaurants like The Caboose.
City Commissioners also heard bids for blacktop, cell phone service, landfill, and stone for the next fiscal year.
The city’s blacktop bid was awarded to the only bidder, ATS Construction. The commission unanimously agreed to stay with Verizon for its cell phone service. It had also received cell phone bids from AT&T, Sprint, and Appalachian Wireless. Waste Connection submitted the only landfill bid to the city and as result was awarded the bid. Likewise, Hanson Aggregates was awarded the stone bid after it was the only company to make a bid for it.
In other city commission business, the city commission:
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance that establishes regulations for portable storage units, setting fines and actions for violations.
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the local agreement among the city of Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County to the apportionment of revenue generated by the county occupational license fee and city occupational license fee.
- Ratified the execution of the CARES Grant Agreement for the London-Corbin Airport.
- Reappointed Mark Daniel as member of the Corbin Utility Commission Board. Daniel’s three-year term was set to expire May 31.
