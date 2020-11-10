LONDON — On Friday afternoon, a motion to intervene was filed on behalf of the City Utilities Commission of Corbin to enter into the Corbin City Commission’s lawsuit against the London City Council over the latter’s attempt to annex properties in southern Laurel County.
The motion follows an October 28 special called meeting by the utilities commission, in which it voted and approved a motion to intervene into the lawsuit.
“The city asked us to enter a motion to intervene on the utilities’ behalf,” explained the General Manager of Corbin City Utilities Commission, Ron Herd. “Since we are owned by the city, the utilities in that area are owned by the city of Corbin, the board felt they should enter a motion to intervene on behalf of the city.”
In the original lawsuit filed in Laurel County Circuit Court, it states that a controversy exists because London failed to notify Corbin of the proposed annexation of specific properties which houses utility infrastructure for water and sewer services owned by the City of Corbin. That is one of the two underlying issues in this case, according to Patrick Hughes, the attorney representing the City of Corbin.
The other issue is, Hughes says, that the properties the City of London plan to annex are not adjacent or contiguous to existing boundaries to London.
“Those are the two big issues here and I’m really trying to keep it rifle focused on that,” Hughes said. “London understandably is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at it, but that doesn’t change those fundamental issues.”
In its response to the lawsuit, London argued the validity of whether or not Corbin owned the infrastructure placed in the proposed annexed properties in the early 1970s.
“The city of London inaccurately has asserted that Corbin doesn’t own the underlying utilities, that they are owned by the utility commission,” Hughes told the Times-Tribune. “In actuality, the commission operates the utilities and Corbin retains ownership, and it’s necessary for the commission to intervene and address that issue and to protect its legal authority to operate those utilities as statutorily mandated.”
The motion to intervene quotes KRS 96.530 which states that a utility commission “may sue and be sued, in its corporate name.” The intervening motion also states that it is necessary that the utility commission intervene because its interest are not adequately represented by the plaintiff.
“London was required by KRS 81A.427 to have provided advance notice of the intended annexation to the [utility] Commission, as an instrumentality of Corbin and to Corbin itself,” reads the utility commission’s motion to intervene. “The Commission has sufficient interest to intervene as a matter of right because the Commission’s interest in the utility infrastructure being annexed into the the City of London is present and substantial.”
“It is owned by the city. The city utilities commission is a body of the city of Corbin. At one time, it was all operated under the city, until they created the city utilities to operate it,” Herd explained. “If it’s in the name of the utility commission, it’s the city of Corbin, too. Any loans that we get through the KIA (Kentucky Infrastructure Authority) have to be in the name of the city of Corbin,” he added as an example.
Herd said that it wasn’t uncommon for cities to lay infrastructure in areas outside of city limits, noting Corbin had previously laid infrastructure in properties outside of the city’s limits in all three counties of the Tri-County.
“It’s common throughout the whole state that utilities are outside the city limits,” Herd said. “Nobody was there, so if we can get the funds to serve it, we’ll serve. Of course, once the water district or somebody else is serving it, you can’t encroach on their territory, but there was nobody out over there at that time, other than I think Laurel Number Two serves the smaller customers in that area.”
The City Utilities Commission of Corbin becomes the second entity to intervene into the case on behalf of Corbin. On September 30, an amended complaint was filed adding MPI (Metal Products Inc.) located on N. Hill Road near exit 29 to the lawsuit.
In the motion to intervene Hughes asks that the motion be heard in court on Friday, November 13. However, he also said there was a possibility that it could be delayed by either London or the courts, but that he expects there could be a ruling on the motion by the end of November.
