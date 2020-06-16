WILLIAMSBURG -- During a City Council meeting on Skype last week, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced that the city would be the recipient of $379,738 as a result of the CARES Act.
"Vocally I want to thank the Governor for accepting this and sending that to us," said Harrison.
As Harrison explained, the money can only be used to recoup any expenses or cover any future expenses the city has had to take on to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"Basically it's like all the PPE stuff that we bought, we can be reimbursed for that. If we used the police department to go sit outside Walmart for eight hours, we can recoup that monies spent. Just anything that's COVID related," Mayor Harrison explained.
In order to receive the money, the City Council had to first adopt a resolution. They did so unanimously. The city will have until the end of this year to spend the money on COVID-19 related expenses. The money can also be used to recoup any related expenses from the beginning of March.
Harrison said he hoped that in the future, government officials would OK the money to be used to help cover general revenue lost by the city as a result of the lockdown. Although, he admitted he didn't believe it would happen.
"It does specifically say 'funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures,' Harrison read. "So, it's in the guidelines now that says you can't, but [I'm] kind of a little hopeful."
City Council member Richard Foley asked if that money could be used for combating the spread of the virus at the city's waterpark if it were to open through the use of extra staff to ensure social distancing procedures. Harrison confirmed that the money could be used for something like that, as long as it was COVID-19 related.
Harrison also announced that the city is moving forward as if it will open the waterpark July 1.
"The Governor said in one of his briefings that he was in talks with Kentucky Kingdom," said Harrison. "When he said that, and he mentioned pools, we all assumed, all the cities that have waterparks assumed, that meant we all would be OK. The person I'm talking to in the governor's office and emailing said 'not so fast.'"
Harrison said he had to submit a proposal to reopen the waterpark to the Governor's office, but hadn't heard anything back yet.
The city has two plans in place. One plan would be utilized if the state only allowed 30% capacity into the waterpark, the other if the state allowed 50%.
"There's a lot of things that we're going to have to do, and a lot of expense, but we are going to move forward," Harrison said. "We're painting, we're cleaning, we're doing the disinfecting and the whole nine yards. We've got a set of guidelines for the employees. We've got a set of guidelines set and ready to go for people that are coming."
Harrison said that the waterpark would emphasize the use of its website for online ticket sales, as it would have to be mindful of the number of tickets sold to ensure the park won't go over capacity. Waterpark staff would also have to keep in mind the number of season passes sold this season, as those season pass holders could decide to show up too.
Mayor Harrison said that the waterpark planned to honor season passes sold this year during next year as well. For example, if the park were to open July 1, those who bought season passes this year would still have their season passes accepted for half the year next year.
Harrison also announced that the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Facility recently underwent facility-wide COVID-19 testing. Testing occurred June 3-4, and all 249 residents and staff were tested.
So far, 242 results have been received. They were all negative. Harrison said he would update city council members on the seven remaining tests when he received word from the facility.
The city is also moving forward with road paving plans. Harrison announced that he was hopeful that two paving projects on Mt. Morgan would begin later this week. An additional paving project will be conducted on Incline Drive. Both locations, and all three projects come as a result of FEMA money received by the city to aid in flood relief from last year.
Harrison announced that the city would also pave South 2nd Street again and George Hays Road. Both of those projects come as a result of emergency transportation money.
Harrison also spoke to council members about a tentative plan he was working on with local Williamsburg restaurant owners.
The plan would be to shutdown part of 4th Street between Maiden Drug and The Butcher's Pub to allow for outdoor dining between 5-10 p.m.
Harrison said he has already spoken with local business and building owners in the area, and hasn't come across anyone who opposes the idea so far.
The idea was to kick off originally on June 11, but Harrison said it would be later than that, as he plans on meeting with owners from The Butcher's Pub and The Brick Oven to strategize and finalize the plan.
"We need to give ample time notice to everybody that road's going to be shut down," he noted.
As of now, the plan is only tentative and could change.
In other restaurant news, Harrison announced that the opening of Williamsburg's newest fast-food restaurant, Cook Out, could happen as early as later this week.
Harrison said that inside dining wouldn't be available when the restaurant opened, but that both the drive-thru and walk-up windows would be.
Harrison also discussed the city's budget with council members saying the city hadn't received its quarterly numbers yet and that it was waiting primarily for its health insurance.
Harrison announced that the first health insurance estimate it received for this upcoming year was 29%, or $555 per employee, more than what it was this past year.
"There's no way that we can afford to do that," he said. "There's just no way."
Williamsburg city officials are currently in contact with three other health insurance providers. Under its current agreement, the city is considered a small group with 46 employees currently accepting the city's insurance plan, while two employees waived the insurance this past year.
As far as the city's budget, Harrison said the city would continue to work under this year's budget, but that city officials are currently working on next year's budget.
"When we do the new budget, it will be as if that budget was done on July 1," he explained. "Expenditures, salaries, everything. But if there's anything that we have to add, that will be put in the new budget."
City Council members also approved a resolution adopting streets and roadways within city limits into the city.
"[The resolution] just says that all the roads that are in the city of Williamsburg will be maintained by us, and we have adopted them," explained Harrison.
The city of Williamsburg is also in its second week of Spring Cleanup in the Highland Park area. The cleanup will move downtown during the weeks of June 15-19 and 22-26.
