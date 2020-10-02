City receives check for payment of parking lot at corner of Sycamore, 3rd streets

WILLIAMSBURG -- The Whitley County Industrial Board presented a check for $86,877 to the City of Williamsburg for payment of a parking lot at the corner of Sycamore and 3rd Street. This was a pass-through grant from the industrial board to the city to help with the black topping of the parking lot.
The Industrial Board was designated as the recipient of funds from the Tennessee Valley Authority, an agency that provides electricity within parts of seven southeastern states, including southern Kentucky.
The funds are paid to the state by the TVA as owners of the electric grid in lieu of paying taxes, which have, historically, been put into Kentucky's general fund. With an industrial authority now in place, that money will now be able to be phased back to the county since there are portions serviced by TVA.
Several other Kentucky counties will be claiming the TVA funds along with Whitley County, with the amounts to be stacked upon for the first three years before eventually plateauing afterward.
The monies cannot be used for salaries or expenses, instead having to be designated for economic development. This is the first project for the Industrial Board but several other tourism-related projects are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.