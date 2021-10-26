CORBIN - “My point is, what’s seven days,” Corbin Commissioner Trent Knuckles commented following a brief special-called meeting of the Corbin Board of Commissioners Friday morning. During the meeting, the commission approved authorizing City Manager Marlon Sams to advertise for Request for Qualifications (RFQs) from companies that may be interested in providing architectural services for the assessment and renovations of the city pool.
A project that would see a large, removable dome placed overtop of the city’s pool, allowing local swimmers and swim teams the opportunity to use the pool during the colder months, has been a topic of conversation for the commission of the past couple of months. Members of the commission haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on the project, with Commissioners Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd calling into question the costs, scheduling of use and logistics of the project.
On Friday, the majority of the discussions were on how long the RFQs should be sent out for. As Sams explained it, the commission is required to send the RFQs out for a period no less than seven days and no more than 21 days. He recommended the commission send the RFQs out for 14 days.
Commissioner Knuckles said that he felt that it would be a tight turnaround time for companies to submit their RFQs and asked why the commission couldn’t send them out for the maximum 21 days. Sams said that there were four or five major companies out there that could submit RFQs, but that it was ultimately the commission’s decision.
An RFQ is not a bid, but rather a request for businesses and firms to submit their qualifications to be considered as the general contractor of a project. Following Friday’s meeting, Knuckles said that in the past commissioners get a chance to take a look at the RFQs before approving one during a city commission meeting. He said typically commissioners rank each of the received RFQs for a project, discuss their rankings amongst each other and come to a consensus on which company to pick.
Another point of concern raised by Knuckles during the meeting was who helped create the RFQs. During the commission’s regularly-scheduled meeting Monday, Sams said he had received an assessment from Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., the company whose RFQ was chosen for the city’s splash pad project in the past. When asked by Knuckles who wrote the RFQs on Friday, Sams responded that he had some help and that he “put some stuff in them”, as well.
“Like the people who did the splash pad,” asked Knuckles.
Sams confirmed it was the same company. Knuckles then asked whether Brandstetter Carroll would submit an RFQ for consideration.
“That’s one reason they didn’t bid or send us an assessment yet,” Sams responded.
After the meeting, Knuckles was asked whether he thought Brandstetter Carroll helping draft the RFQs would provide them with a leg-up on other companies. Knuckles said he thought it was pretty self-evident that it did, but that he didn’t think it was a big deal, because it does make sense for the city to seek assistance from someone familiar with the process.
“Because we don’t effectively, I think, write it,” Knuckles said on the RFQ proposals following the meeting. “So that’s not really like a big deal,” he added. “But yeah, I think that they’re ready. They wrote this and they know it’s coming.”
“I would say that there’s probably a 90 percent chance what you’ll see is that the company that wrote these and did our splash pad, and they’re a perfectly fine company, but that would be the recommendation that we go with them to fix the pool,” Knuckles later predicted.
Knuckles also asked Sams where all he would disseminate the RFQs. Sams said he would send them to local newspapers, a newspaper in Lexington and to the Kentucky Parks and Recreation Department, where he said “it gets out pretty quick.” Sams also confirmed that the RFQs would be sealed and that they wouldn’t be opened until after the deadline to submit them.
“There’s a lot of little things with these projects, like how widely do you distribute it,” Knuckles said following the meeting. “Because that’s one way, if you wanted to work with a certain company for instance, that maybe you wouldn’t put it out everywhere that you would other things.”
During the meeting, Mayor Suzie Razmus asked if there was a motion on Sams’ recommendation for the 14-day period. Knuckles asked again why the commission couldn’t send them out for 21 days, citing the RFQs were “pretty detailed things” and that companies may need more time to complete them properly.
Mayor Razmus then responded that the RFQs were just looking for details on what the business is and about their history. She said she believed 14 days was a decent compromise. Knuckles said he didn’t see what the rush was for, and after a little more discussion made a motion to authorize Sams to advertise the RFQs for a period of 21 days. Commissioner Allison Moore then immediately made a motion for a 14-day period, previously stating these were professional companies and that they could get their RFQs in on time. She later made note of the amount of work needed to be done and felt 21 days was just slowing the process down.
Mayor Razmus then suggested waiting to see if Knuckles’ motion received a second as he made his first. After asking a couple of questions for clarity, Commissioner Shepherd seconded Knuckles’ motion. Members of the commission then split their vote 2-2, with Knuckles and Shepherd voting yes, while Razmus and Moore voted no. Commissioner Seth Reeves was absent from Friday’s meeting.
Moore then made her motion a second time. After a brief silence, Shepherd seconded Moore’s motion. All four members voted yes.
After the meeting, Shepherd said he preferred going with 21 days to give companies more time, but said he is hopeful that the 14 days is enough.
“I just felt 21 days was sufficient because this is not a public emergency,” Shepherd said. “We have time to evaluate everything.”
When asked if she thought Brandstetter Carroll helping create the RFQs would give them an unfair advantage, Moore said she didn’t and that it was a fair process.
“In my opinion, I don’t care who helps to write the RFQs. I appreciate all the help we can get, but it doesn’t mean that anybody’s going to have a leg up ever,” Moore said. “There’s no impropriety, there would never be on our part,” she added. “Everything’s going to be fair. We want to make sure everyone has the same fair chance.”
Following the meeting, the Times-Tribune asked for a copy of the RFQ being sent out. The nearly two-and-a-half page document lists several submission requirements including a brief history of the firm and any sub-consultants. It also asks for experience records for the firm and any subcontractors, as well as an outline and description of not more than three equivalent projects completed by the respondent in the past. The RFQ also asks that each company or firm filling it out provide a proposed project methodology relating to, or presented in the form of, a series of tasks to be accomplished during the project, as well as some other information.
The document also states that the RFQs are to be received by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 10. The opening will follow at 4 p.m.
