WILLIAMSBURG — On Monday evening, the Williamsburg City Council agreed to partner with the non-profit group Why Whitley and the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) through the University of Kentucky to upgrade the green space located between Main Street and Third Street and turn it into a city park.
Melissa Bond with CEDIK presented conceptual renderings and ideas to the city leaders during Monday’s city council meeting. She said CEDIK’s team had visited Williamsburg numerous times and did an inventory of downtown’s traffic patterns, Williamsburg’s natural landscape and studied the way downtown Williamsburg had changed over the last couple of years.
Through three separate community forums CEDIK held in which it invited community members to share their input, Bond said they found the green space needed to be flexible; be low maintenance, yet inviting; provide outdoor seating; and draw more pedestrians and vibrancy downtown.
“The idea that the design team really focused on was if ‘Williamsburg feels like home,’ this could be the city’s living room. This could be the gathering space for the city to have to hang out,” Bond said.
Bond also noted that the space could lead to new pedestrian foot traffic which would help mitigate the challenges of parking, drive up the value of the homes around the downtown vicinity which would now be considered walkable homes and increase the amount of spending taking place in the downtown area.
The conceptual renderings she shared incorporated the elements of art, flexible seating, perimeter definition and a stage which would be used for events and include daily-use seating.
“It would be at the back corner of the property against the Scissors Edge wall,” Bond said on the stage. “It would have a loading dock in the back so that when bands, or groups, or activities are happening there, you can just roll right up and it’ll be accessible to you.”
The park could also include sinkable posts in the ground to be used for hammocks, as well as a solar generator that would provide USB ports and plugins throughout the park for visitors to charge their laptops and cellphones.
“I’m aware just from talking, that sometimes the library experiences a lot of strain from people using that space,” mentioned Bond. “So this could create an external space for people to do the same and reduce the load on the library.”
The upgrade to the area wouldn’t cost the city or Williamsburg’s taxpayers any money as organizers were able to procure $65,000 in private grant money to use towards the project. The city would maintain the area once construction was completed however.
Bond said organizers were hopeful to have the project completed before winter.
“I think it’ll be beautiful and it’ll add so much to downtown,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison, later telling the Times-Tribune that he would be meeting with Bond in the near future to discuss plans. “We’ll just start moving on it with them and start meeting with them at their convenience,” he said.
To see more picture renderings of the project, visit Why Whitley’s Facebook page.
Mayor Harrison also announced the city’s trick-or-treat times for Halloween.
The city will host trick or treating from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. that Saturday evening, and will follow the CDC guidelines as well as the Governor’s guidelines, which include placing individually wrapped candy on your porch or sidewalks for trick or treaters, maintaining a social distance, trick or treating in family groups and not congregating in larger groups, using hand sanitizer often, and wearing a face covering, etc. The CDC does consider Halloween masks as appropriate face coverings.
“It’s not going to be a typical trick or treat,” said Harrison.
In other city business:
- Williamsburg is hosting its annual Jeep Jamboree.
Harrison said officials with Jeep Jamboree told him to leave the organizing of the event up to them. He was informed that the city wouldn’t have to do anything as far as the event, that Jeep Jamboree officials would handle everything from the drive-thru registration to enforcing COVID guidelines and restrictions. Event officials will require masks be worn, temperature checks, COVID questionnaires, grab and go meals as all sit down meals are to be eliminated, social distancing, and have even encouraged event sponsors to not attend this year’s event.
“So the only people attending will be the Jeepers and Jeep USA. We won’t be participating as a city. I will not be over there, tourism will not be participating,” said Harrison.
The event is scheduled to be held this week, with registration beginning Wednesday and riding to be held on Friday and Saturday.
- Williamsburg’s Fall Clean-up started this week. Oct. 12-16 is designated for the Highland Park side of the city, while Oct. 19-23 is designated for downtown. Residents in those areas will need to call 606-549-6036 to have their trash picked up.
- Williamsburg was awarded a 2020 E-Cigarette Policy Award from the Kentucky Center for a Smoke Free Policy.
