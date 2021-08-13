WILLIAMSBURG - The City of Williamsburg’s website and social media accounts will undergo an overhaul thanks to a joint effort by Mayor Roddy Harrison and Main Street Director Jonathan Wyatt.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Wyatt said the plan was for the city’s current Facebook page called “Williamsburg Main Street Program” to turn into the city’s official Facebook page. A new separate page will be created specifically for the Main Street program.
“The thing that we wanted to do was for the people that were already following us anyway, we didn’t want them to have to go somewhere else to find the information that they’re already getting,” Wyatt explained on transitioning the established page into the city’s page. He also said that both pages would be linked, allowing both entities to share information on each page.
The city has decided to offer the position of managing the Facebook pages and the city’s Instagram account to local photographer Dylan Wilson for $500 a month.
Wyatt said Wilson would also perform photography and videography services for the city at $2,500 a year. According to Wyatt, future plans could potentially see Wilson help in creating a City of Williamsburg YouTube channel where videos covering certain aspects of the city like local artists, bands, and events could be uploaded.
The city’s website will also be updated, as Wyatt said he had contacted a family-owned business in California whose goal is to help small towns create websites and share their information. Wyatt said the city was paying a company $1,800 a year for their current website, which he later noted had been updated for the first time since 2018 after he took over as Main Street Manager earlier this year.
Wyatt said that if the two sides come to an agreement, Williamsburg would pay the California-based company, Locable, an initial $2,500 fee for the launch of the new website. It will cost the city $700 every year after that.
“For you to find this for $700 a year is a bargain,” commented Council member Lauren Connell.
“The biggest thing this company promotes is communication,” Wyatt said, noting how the website would be more user friendly to both users on the front end and those using the backend of the website to upload information.
Wyatt said local business owners would have the opportunity to pay a fee and gain access to the website, allowing them to input and upload their own information into the website’s community calendar. Business owners not wanting to pay the monthly fee will still be able to submit calendar requests for items to be featured on the website’s community calendar.
Wyatt said the website would also create an email data base for those who register, ensuring they receive an email updating them on any new events posted to the calendar.
Later in the meeting, Jane Graham with the group Why Whitley gave city council a brief update on the park coming to the space located between Main Street and Third Street in downtown Williamsburg that has already seen the beginning sections of a stage built and will eventually be outfitted with outdoor lighting, seating, and local art work.
“Everybody’s lined up for the next few weeks,” she said referencing different contractors working on the area, adding that right now officials were waiting for a concrete entrance to the park to be poured. After that, Graham says an electrician will perform work, followed by carpenters and wood workers, painters, and a second round of work done by the electrician.
“My goal is the end of the month, we’re going to be done. I’ve told them all that,” Graham said. “I told them it does not need to be a construction [site] while [Old Fashion Trading Days] is going on.” Old Fashion Trading Days is currently scheduled to take place September 9-11 in downtown Williamsburg.
“She’s been herding cats,” Harrison said on Graham’s efforts to see the project finished, before noting how difficult it still was to procure building materials as a result of the pandemic. “Every project is going much longer,” he added. “Pizza Hut’s having a time getting their stuff in.”
In other city council business:
-Mayor Harrison informed the council that he was working with Kentucky Engineers in moving and upgrading a waste water lift station currently located at the city’s water park. Harrison said the move comes in preparation of ensuring the station can handle the future extra use brought on by city expansion on Penny Lane, what it carries from the jail, and the future expansion of the water park.
Harrison said the project was estimated to cost around $1.2 million, but said he was working with officials in Frankfort in trying to “get some relief on that too.” Harrison said upgrading the lift station would be its own separate project and would not be a part the waterpark expansion project currently being planned.
-The City of Williamsburg has once again received commendation and accreditation from the EPA for its water plant and the water provided to its citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.