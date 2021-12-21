WILLIAMSBURG — City employees thought they were just being treated to Sonny’s BBQ during Friday morning’s annual holiday luncheon held at City Hall, but ended up walking away with a little bit more — money.
Just minutes before employees were scheduled to arrive at City Hall for the luncheon, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and city council members met in his office for an impromptu city council meeting. The meeting had just one item on its agenda: A resolution approving the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to provide all full-time employees with the one-time payment.
Some city employees may have expected to receive a little bit when the arrived at City Hall, but the amount received by most Friday trumps anything gifted from the city in the past.
“We usually give $250,” Harrison explained, noting that last year they were able to give a little more thanks to the city saving monies received through the CARES Act.
But this year and with the availability of ARPA funding, the city was able to provide all full-time employees employed by the city before March 3, 2021 with $2,500 and all part-time employees employed before March 3, 2021 with $1,250. Harrison said officials prorated the rate for employees hired after the March 3 stipulation, believing that was what was fairest for everyone.
Harrison said one employee had only been with the city for about a month and when city officials used the formula to prorate his payment, he still received a little more than $270. He said the money would be taxed, but that those who received $2,500 should still take home a little over $2,000.
“I feel like Santa,” Harrison said, as city council members unanimously approved the motion. Harrison apologized to the board for the hastily-called meeting and secrecy, saying he didn’t want the surprise to be ruined before Friday morning. In total, the premium payments will cost the city around $138,361.
Harrison said he received the OK from the consulting group the city had hired to overlook its spending of ARPA funds. He said the funds could have been used to provide the employees with a raise, but said officials worried the city wouldn’t be able to “ingest” the cost once federal assistance ran out.
Harrison also mentioned that a premium payment or any future bonus of this size would probably not be possible in the future. He said the next installment of ARPA funds due to the city would be around $600,000, but noted the infrastructure, water, sewage and other approved areas where the city needed to spend the money.
“I’ve got a list of things I sent into them, and they’ve been checking off the list of what we can do,” Harrison said. “And I just felt like this could be the one time that we could do something for everybody.”
