City of Corbin to work with swim team to purchase heated dome for city pool

CORBIN - Local competitive swimmers are receiving help with getting more pool time during the offseason thanks to steps taken by the Corbin City Commission Monday evening.
Commissioners were approached by KCEOC President Paul Dole on behalf of the Piranhas Swim Team asking for the city’s help in getting the kids more pool time. Dole said that for the past few years, the team utilized the pool at the University of the Cumberlands, but because of the pandemic, the team has been unable to use Cumberlands’ facilities. And with the recent resurgence of COVID cases in the Tri-County region, Dole doesn’t see using Cumberlands as a viable option in the near future.
“We didn’t swim all last year,” he said. “Then in the fall when swimming started to open backup around the state, Cumberland was still shut down.”
Therefore, on Monday, Dole asked commissioners to consider purchasing and placing a heatable, removable dome over the city’s pool. Dole said he and his team had done some research into the endeavor, and noted that covering the pool with a 100x75 foot dome could cost approximately $100,000.
He said $50,000 would be used to purchase the dome and getting it heated, while the other $50,000 would be used for running lines, plumbing, and other prerequisites in getting the pool water heated. Dole said a new heating pump for the pool itself could cost around $15,000.
“Basically, for less than $100,000 a dome could be put on that pool, a good quality dome,” said Dole. “It would be taken down each year and put back up.”
In proposing the idea to the commission, Dole said the city could recoup some of the money needed for the purchase and instillation of the dome by renting the pool out for parties, holding aerobics classes, and other events. He said he and his team would also be willing to perform any fundraising needed in helping procure a dome for the pool.
“I’ll personally write a $5,000 check and give it to you,” Dole said. “If it’s possible to work with the city in figuring out how to get this funded and get this done, we would like to.”
Dole said that in the past year, through KCEOC’s aquatic club, $5,000 had already been invested in the city’s pool for the anchors and creating lane lines used for competition.
Dole told the commission he had been in conversations with dome suppliers and was told that it could be mid-November before the dome would be ready if it were ordered today. In the meantime, Dole suggested using a solar cover for the pool that will help keep the water warmer when temperatures begin to drop.
And while Dole said the reel for the cover could cost more than the solar cover itself, the total for the two would cost the city around $7,000. By just purchasing the solar cover, Dole said the city could provide local swimmers with around two and half months more pool time throughout the year to prepare for upcoming seasons.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think it’ll extend the swimming season for the children,” commented Commissioner Seth Reeves. “My little boy is 2, he’s already wanting to join the swim team.”
Commissioner Allison Moore, who swam as part of club as a child, said she wanted local children to have the same wonderful experiences she had as a swimmer, and made a motion for the city to purchase a solar cover for pool. The motion was unanimously approved by commissioners in attendance.
Mayor Suzie Razmus then told Dole the two sides would work on getting together and planning some meetings to further discuss purchasing and placing a dome over the pool.
