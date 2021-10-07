October is Residents’ Rights Month for long term care residents. Mayor Suzie Razmus visited the Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin on Wednesday, September 29 and after a short tour of the facility as well as conversing with several of the residents present Mayor Razmus proclaimed October Residents’ Rights Month in the city of Corbin by signing a proclamation in the presence of the District Long term Care Ombudsman, residents and staff of the facility. Present for the signing were, back row, Social Service Director Megan Ward, Nursing Home Administrator Michelle Mercer, District Long Term Care Ombudsman Arlene Gibson, Activities Asst. Melonie Huddleston, Director of Nursing Rebecca Caddell; and front row, resident Ronella Smith, resident Raymond Alsip, Mayor Suzie Razmus, and resident Lois Brock. | Photo contributed
City of Corbin observing Residents' Rights Month in October
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Twila "Sue" Partin, age 74, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. Born in Faber, Kentucky a daughter of the late Glen Benjamin Smith and Lula Mae Mitchell Smith. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved being outsid…
Most Popular
Articles
- Lily High School Class of 1970 gathers for 50-year reunion
- Annual audit of Knox County Sheriff's Office shows two issues
- STILL UNBEATEN: Corbin holds off Simon Kenton rally, improves to 6-0 with 56-24 victory
- State expands drivers' license offices to 67
- Fire departments respond to fire at old National Standard building
- Corbin school board to revisit mask policy after fall break
- Williamsburg businessman Oral Lewis remembered for always smiling, strong work ethic
- UPDATE: Reward increases to $14,000 in murder investigation in Laurel County
- BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Corbin battles back from scoreless first half to knock off North Laurel, 5-0
- Judge-Executive White describes his breakthrough COVID case, credits vaccine for mild symptoms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.