City of Corbin observing Residents' Rights Month in October

October is Residents’ Rights Month for long term care residents. Mayor Suzie Razmus visited the Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin on Wednesday, September 29 and after a short tour of the facility as well as conversing with several of the residents present Mayor Razmus proclaimed October Residents’ Rights Month in the city of Corbin by signing a proclamation in the presence of the District Long term Care Ombudsman, residents and staff of the facility. Present for the signing were, back row, Social Service Director Megan Ward, Nursing Home Administrator Michelle Mercer, District Long Term Care Ombudsman Arlene Gibson, Activities Asst. Melonie Huddleston, Director of Nursing Rebecca Caddell; and front row, resident Ronella Smith, resident Raymond Alsip, Mayor Suzie Razmus, and resident Lois Brock. | Photo contributed

