Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed a proclamation declaring the City of Corbin to observe the week of June 6-12 as National Garden Week. The proclamation honors the importance of gardening and the numerous contributions of gardeners. Pictured with the mayor are members of the Corbin Garden Club. | Photo contributed
City of Corbin observing Garden Week
Raquel Horn Congleton, 89, died Thursday, May 27, 2021. The widow of Conley Congleton. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Barbourville. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday.
