City of Corbin observing Garden Week

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed a proclamation declaring the City of Corbin to observe the week of June 6-12 as National Garden Week. The proclamation honors the importance of gardening and the numerous contributions of gardeners. Pictured with the mayor are members of the Corbin Garden Club. | Photo contributed

