City of Corbin looking to create historic preservation board

CORBIN - City officials are taking the preliminary steps necessary in helping preserve some of Corbin’s most historical landmarks as during Tuesday’s special-called meeting, city commissioners authorized the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance establishing a historic preservation board for the City of Corbin.
City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tempore Allison Moore, who oversaw Tuesday’s special-called meeting in the absence of Mayor Suzie Razmus, said the new historic preservation board would feature five people including the board’s chairperson. She said Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen had worked on creating the board and had procured similar ordinances from other cities as a reference.
“The mayor appoints those board members based on their historical knowledge and love for preserving historical buildings in the City of Corbin, specifically those that sit on the National Registry of Historic Places,” explained Monhollen.
Monhollen said establishing a historic preservation board would enable nonprofits and organizations that are trying to save Corbin’s historical landmarks and buildings the opportunity to work with the city in obtaining grant funding.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles asked if the ordinance to be drafted would stipulate whether or not board members were required to be City of Corbin residents. Both he and Monhollen shared how difficult it can be to find passionate people willing to serve on boards, and how having such a requirement could prevent a quality candidate who lived just outside of city limits from serving on a board. Monhollen said the ordinances that she had collected for reference didn’t feature such a stipulation and that she believed all five people projected to serve the preservation board were city residents. The commission is expected to vote on the drafted ordinance in future meetings.
The commission also took the time to recognize and approve the retirement of Corbin ABC Administrator Clara Patterson. City officials say Patterson began her service to the City of Corbin in 2007. In her letter of resignation read aloud during Tuesday’s meeting, Patterson wrote that she is looking forward to her retirement, spending time with her family and taking care of her mother, but that she would greatly miss her work family.
“I must say you all have been family to me through good times, sad times, fun times and many other times that we have shared. Our lives have intertwined in ways only God can control,” Patterson wrote. “I have enjoyed my years at the City of Corbin. I have watched many people come and go, learned much from countless coworkers, and been blessed to work with the best of the best.”
The commission also accepted the resignation of Nicole Morris, who in her resignation letter said it had been a pleasure and honor to serve the City of Corbin for the last four and a half years.
“The journey has had its ups and downs as every place does, but I came into this job with coworkers and I am leaving with family,” wrote Morris. “The path God often places us on can be filled with uncertainties, but I’m convinced when he placed me here it was no coincidence. I am so very extremely grateful for the opportunities, lessons, the experience and friendships I’ve gained along the way.”
The council then recognized Darena Frazier as Deputy City Collector and approved replacing Morris’ name as the signer on all city bank accounts with Frazier’s name.
Commissioners also approved Resolution 2022-2, which sees the city request the issuance of bonds by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on behalf of Baptist Health Corbin in order to refinance existing projects throughout Corbin.
The preamble of the resolution states the bonds Baptist Health wishes to refinance, known collectively as the 2009B Bonds, are currently outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $284,435,000, the proceeds of which were used to refund and retire debt previously issued by Baptist Health in financing portions of the costs of improvements to certain hospital, health care, and health-related facilities throughout the city.
Officials say that by refinancing the bonds, Baptist Health hopes to take advantage of current lower interest rates. Officials also say that if the bonds are issued, the city would not be obligated in any way and that it would not affect its borrowing capacity or its ability to issue debt in the future.
In other city news, the commission approved:
-A month-to-month lease agreement with Volunteers for America Mid States, Inc. for office space at City Hall. City officials say the lease is for $400 a month.
-The first reading of ordinance 2022-01, which sees a tract of real property in Knox County on Beaty Avenue dedicated as a city street. The ordinance sees the street named Jeannie Lane and its speed limit set to 25 miles per hour.
-Authorizing Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet relating to improving the freight mobility and reducing congestion on US-25W from KY 727 to KY-3041
-Declaring firearms no longer in service at the Corbin Police Department as surplus.
Police Chief Rusty Heidrick said his department had been in contact with Kentucky Outdoorsman, who said the department could trade the surplus and backup weapons in for newer backup weapons. The commission also approved the naming of two metal desks and a filing cabinet at the Corbin Fire Department as surplus, as well.
-The city’s audit presented by Wallace Smallwood during the commission’s last meeting.
-Ratifying Mayor Razmus’ signature on Tree City USA Proclamation and application
