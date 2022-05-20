CORBIN — The City of Corbin is hoping to add a new playground near Engineer Street Bridge.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission, city commissioners ratified Mayor Suzie Razmus’ signature on a warranty deed for property at 402 Engineer Street near downtown Corbin. The Corbin City Commission also approved a resolution that stated the city would be seeking grant funding to complete a recreational project on that property.
The City of Corbin will apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant in order to complete the project, which is estimated to cost $75,000, though the grant will only cover 50% of the total cost of the project. The city will be responsible for the remainder of the project cost.
The City of Corbin’s 911 Dispatch Center will be receiving needed system upgrades. During last month’s meeting, city commissioners gave City Manager Marlon Sams the go-ahead to look into and bid out phone system upgrades for the dispatch center after hearing from Assistant Chief Dispatcher Tracie Rains who said the center was in desperate need of an upgrade.
“It recently came to our attention that our contract with Vesta was up in March and not only do we need to re-sign a contract but we are up for an update,” Rains said during last month’s meeting.
On Monday, Sams said Vesta was the only provider and was through a state contract so it did not need to be bid out. The cost will be $66,000, including all software and hardware for the update and Sams said he would be ordering the equipment this week.
In other city commission business:
-The Corbin City Commission heard from a concerned citizen who wanted to ask city commissioners about looking into widening or creating a cul-de-sac on High Street.
Eric Edwards approached city commissioners about the issue on Monday, as he said the street is too narrow for two cars to go down and has caused issues for those living on that street. Edwards also asked about possibly adding a sidewalk on the street.
“My recommendation would be that we get with Jeff (Nantz), Public Works Director, go up there and look at it and see what we can and can’t do,” Sams said, as the mayor and city commissioners agreed to look into the issue.
-City commissioners also approved and authorized the mayor to sign a warranty deed with the Corbin Independent Board of Education for the improvement and widening of 20th Street. City Attorney Bob Hammons noted that the project had already been complete but for unknown reasons, the deed was never recorded.
-Approved a municipal road aid agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $161,940.69.
-Approved a resolution that supports the Kentucky Wildlands and East KY Pride in their application to the National Park Service for a National Heritage Area Designation.
-The mayor appointed Lisa Cradic to the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Board to replace Barry Mays who recently sold his downtown business. Cradic’s term will expire Sept. 30, 2024.
-Approved the hiring of Robin Mahan as the new occupational tax collector and deputy city collector. Sams said the city has lost two occupational tax collectors in the last month.
