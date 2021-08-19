City of Corbin garbage can bid comes in higher than expected

CORBIN - Corbin City residents will have to wait a little longer for their new 95-gallon garbage cans, as the city has voted to rebid the project after the initial round of bidding came in a little more than what was budgeted.
Earlier this summer, the City of Corbin budgeted $209,000 for the purchase of 3,500 garbage cans for city residents. During last month’s meeting, the commission approved authorizing the purchase of those garbage cans for bid. On Monday, the city read aloud the one bid it received for the project.
“We received one bid from Municipal Equipment,” said City Clerk Tori Mouser, noting the total of the bid was $269,483 for the 3,500 gray colored garbage cans that include wheels and a stamp of the city’s logo. The bid also includes the freight, assembly and distribution of the garbage cans, Mouser said.
“This company basically does everything,” commented Mayor Suzie Razmus on Municipal Equipment. “They even deliver them to the individual residences.”
City Manager Marlon Sams said he spoke with the business that offered the bid earlier Monday morning and was told the increase of pricing in materials was the reason the bid was so expensive. He also said the city had received interest from five companies, but only the one had submitted a bid.
Razmus then asked Corbin Public Works Director Jeff Nantz his opinion on the city rebidding the project but not including the wheels and delivery as part of the package. Nantz replied that was fine, but did raise concern that pushing back accepting the bid could mean the city has to wait even longer to receive the garbage cans.
“If we wait four weeks or something, it’s going to be probably a whole other year before we get it,” said Nantz.
“Part of the issue is we wanted to make sure that we didn’t have do all this,” commented Sams. “With all that Public Works has to do, they can’t take a day off and go over there and put all 3,500 of them together and distribute them and everything. They were going to go door-to-door to residents in the city.”
Commissioner Allison Moore then asked if removing the stamped city logo on each garbage can from the bid would lower the cost enough for the city to fit it into its budget. Sams said he didn’t believe it would.
“Is there anything in the budget that we could look at as far as like making room to accommodate for it,” asked Commissioner Brandon Shepherd. “I mean I know we passed the budget already, but to me this is a pretty important service,” he continued. “I didn’t know if there was anything in the budget that maybe we could look at to see maybe there could be some wiggle room in order to make more room for this initiative.”
“You mean in the public works department,” responded Razmus. “Absolutely not. There is no wiggle room in public works right now at all.”
Commissioner Seth Reeves said he “was all for it” in reference to getting garbage cans for the city, but noted the price difference in what was budgeted and what was bid.
“I think it’ll clean up the city, I think it’ll be a good thing, but it’s a lot more expensive than what we initially thought,” he said, also adding, “If it means saving $60,000 to put it back out, and having to wait a couple more months, I think that’s in the city’s best interest.”
In the end, the commission chose to reject Municipal Equipment’s bid, and resubmit a new bid request for the mandatory minimum seven days.
