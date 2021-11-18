City of Corbin employees to see one-time cost of living adjustment; Garbage cans being distributed

CORBIN - Current full-time, part-time and season employees with the City of Corbin will soon be receiving a one-time cost of living adjustments on an upcoming paycheck, thanks to actions taken by the city’s commission earlier this week.
During the commission’s monthly meeting Monday evening, City Manager Marlon Sams said he and Mayor Suzie Razmus had engaged in conversations about the possibility of providing a cost of living adjustment to city employees. Sams said he and City Clerk Tori Mouser then sat down together to crunch the numbers and the two determined the one-time adjustment for all employees would be plausible for the city.
“The city’s in good financial shape right now,” Sams said before officially recommending the commission take action on the measure. “I think the employees are well deserving,” he added, noting their dedication and perseverance throughout the pandemic.
In making his recommendation, Sams suggested the city provide each full-time employee with a one-time $700 payment, and each part-time and seasonal employee with a one-time $350 payment, totaling approximately $87,052.70, said Sams.
Sams also informed the commission on the city’s new garbage cans, which have already been delivered and are slowly being rolled-out to residents. The purchase of the new cans were included in the city’s budget this year, with the commission approving the bid of 3,500 new 95-gallon garbage cans at a price of approximately $195,450 during September’s meeting.
Sams said the cans were delivered before city officials were expecting them. Since then, city employees have been busy assembling the new garbage cans, attaching wheels to the carts and delivering them via their garbage routes, as the cans become available.
“Hopefully by the end of January, everybody will have theirs,” Sams said, noting that there were some kinks officials needed to workout in the distribution process.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles called the slow rollout “kind of smart,” saying the process gave officials more time to workout the kinks Sams had mentioned and to consider some of the questions he and other commissioners had been receiving. For example, Sams said a person wanted to know if they could have two of the new 95-gallon garbage cans. He said he told the person the city hadn’t made a decision on that yet, because he was unsure if it would have to charge the person an additional garbage fee for utilities.
On Tuesday, the City posted to its Facebook page that it would only be issuing one garbage cart per household or business at this time. The post also confirms what Sams said in the meeting, that the city’s Public Works Department would continue to work with those older residents who have a hard time setting their garbage-cans out by the curb. The post also states that if you want Public Works to take your old garbage cans after you’ve received your new one, to spray paint an X or attach a note onto your old can(s).
The commission also approved the first-reading of Ordinance No. 2021-14, which had amended old city ordinances tying the city’s code enforcement position to its building inspector role. The city wishes to separate the two positions. The commission also unanimously approved of Sam’s recommendation to hire Mike Watkins as the city’s new code enforcement officer. Sams said the city’s personnel committee had interviewed four prospective candidates and felt Watkins had the best qualifications.
In other city business, the commission:
-Unanimously approved the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from the company Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. for the city’s pool project. Sams said the city received two RFQs from companies, but recommended the city go with Brandstetter Carroll, the same company that oversaw the city’s splash pad project in the past and had assisted Sams in creating the current RFQ. Sams said the next step would be having the company come and look at the issues at the pool, make a recommendation, and go from there.
-Authorized city attorney to draft ordinance naming KY-1629 spur to Commonwealth Spur. The spur, located between Sonic and AT&T near north Corbin, was voted into the city’s road system during last month’s meeting. Sams said there weren’t any addresses on the spur, but that the state had made the request the city name it after adopting it.
-Approve tax refunds totaling $1,246.06 for five individuals that were all eligible for the Homestead Act.
-Approved moving a certificate of deposit owned by and was set to mature Tuesday, Nov. 16, from Cumberland Valley National Bank to L&N Federal Credit Union, citing L&N’s rates were the best from the options available. They later approved placing money received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into a money market account at Forcht Bank.
-Approved and authorized Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to the Airport Recuse Grant, which officials would be used to improved the local airport. The grant funds do not need to be matched by the city, said Razmus.
-Approved hold a special-called meeting on December 13 at 5 p.m. in place of the commission’s regular monthly meeting scheduled for December 20.
