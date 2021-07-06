CORBIN - Over the course of two special-called meetings last week, the Corbin City Commission approved the city’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget that includes a $1 increase in hourly rate for full-time employees of the city’s public works, arena, recycling, city hall maintenance, and recreation departments.
This year’s budget also increases the seasonal pay for seasonal city employees increase to $9 an hour, $25,000 budgeted for public arts projects, and $254,000 to help fix maintenance issues plaguing the Corbin Center.
The budget includes $12,247,188 in total resources available in the city’s general fund with the largest departmental appropriation once again being the city’s police department at $3,022,640. $1,681,325 is being allocated for the city’s fire department, which includes $500,000 budgeted for the purchase of a new pumper truck for the department.
Other budget highlights include the city’s public works department seeing the biggest increase in appropriations, increasing by more than $150,000 to $2,272,310 this year. This year’s budget will see the city and its public works department implement and purchase 3,500 95-gallon garbage cans for city residents for a total $209,000.
The city’s budget also includes the purchase of new lifts for the city’s garage trucks, a new F250 salt truck, two F650 dump trucks, and $148,347 of municipal aid from the state which will be used to pave city streets.
The Downtown Corbin program was budgeted $220,500 that includes $50,000 for advertising and marketing, and an additional $50,000 for the creation of a “Finger Lickin Musical.”
As previously mentioned by tourism director Maggy Monhollen, who also oversees the downtown program, the city’s budget also includes $14,118.79 for a portable stage to be used for downtown events, and $19,000 for two electrical car charging stations to be placed downtown.
When speaking with the tourism commission during last month’s meeting, Monhollen said that while the project was still in the beginning phases, she thought a good location for the charging stations would be the municipal parking lot located behind Sanders Park.
$966,038 has been budgeted for the city’s parks and recreation department this year. That total includes two pickleball courts for $61,000; $29,605 to repaint Engineer Street Bridge; and $60,000 to renovate the Miller Park concession building.
As City Manager Marlon Sams said in a previous commission meeting, $15,000 has been budgeted to help fix field and drainage issues facing the city’s youth soccer fields, and $40,000 has been budgeted for a new parks and recreation director.
In other city commission business, during the two meetings last week, the commission:
-Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-5, which repeals Ordinance No.1507 in its entirety. Ordinance No.1507 had prohibited any city officer from engaging, directly or indirectly, in the sale of beer or any other alcoholic liquor. Commissioner Brandon Shepherd disqualified himself from voting.
-Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-6, which prohibits any city elected official, officer, or employee from directly or indirectly owning or being engaged in the owning of any quota retail package store or the required licenses needed to open one. Commissioners Allison Moore and Seth Reeves voted no on Ordinance 2021-6’s second reading, citing it prohibited those who own quota retail package stores from running for city office.
“I voted for the full repeal of the prohibition era amendment, but the unintended consequences of the amended version restricts our residents ability to seek public office, and that I can’t support,” stated Moore.
“Any person that meets the qualifications for running for public office in the city should be permitted to do so,” Reeves explained. “The ordinance before the commission restricts those rights and that is why I voted no.”
-Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-7, an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 2379 and increasing the penalty for littering on city streets and sidewalks to a fine of no less than $50 and no more than $200.
-Approved the hiring of Josh Hunt as a full-time I.T. Director for the city, saving the city from having to pay a company contract.
