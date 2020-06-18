CORBIN — On Monday, the Corbin City Commission passed a resolution that would authorize the city of Corbin to file a Corona Relief Fund application with the Department of Local Governments. If approved, the application could see the city receive $522,113. City officials said if they were to receive the money, that it would be used for payroll for the city’s police and fire departments.
The board also approved a one-year rent free lease for the Whitley County District Clerk’s satellite office in Corbin. Last year, the Administrative Office of the Courts pushed to have all similar satellite offices close around the state due to financial reasons. However, State Sen. Robert Stivers and State Rep. Regina Huff were able to procure $50,000 last year, helping keep the district clerk’s office open in Corbin until June 30, 2020. That funding was not available this year.
“They do a tremendous amount of traffic and I do believe that it is a true service for people in the Tri-County area,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus noting that the office had an agreement with Knox, Whitley, and Knox Counties allowing drivers from all three to renew their driver’s license.
“A year from now, I guess Transportation is going to take over driver’s license anyway,” Razmus later said. “Things are going to be changing anyway. So, I think the status-quo until that happens is a good thing.”
The board approved the city’s workers compensation and liability insurance for the upcoming fiscal year. Last year, the city’s workers comp was $95,405.08. This year the city will save approximately $4,933, after its workers comp dropped to $90,471.91.
The city did see a 3%, or approximately $7,000, increase in its liability insurance. The increase comes as a result of new replacement vehicles and the park across the street from Corbin Elementary School being added to the policy.
Corbin City commissioners appointed Dave Huff Jr. to the City Utility Commission to replace the late Wendal Mitchell.
“I wanted to just recognize Mr. Mitchell for what a wonderful person he was,” Razmus said. “For many, many years he devoted his time to so many different things, but was on City Utilities for many years. He’s going to be very much missed by the city.”
Huff’s term is set to expire on May 31, 2021 as Mitchell was within one year of his term expiring.
The commission discussed Ordinance No. 5-2020, an ordinance approving a lease with Kentucky Bond Corporation for financing certain public improvements, and would provide a general obligation pledge to assess sufficient taxes to comply with obligations of payments. The ordinance would also see a sinking fund created.
“Our bond is up,” explained Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams. “We’re going to refinance and look for better rates. We had to send them a bunch of information on our taxes and everything, and they’ll try to shop around and find a better rate for us for the Arena.”
Commissioner Trent Knuckles asked if doing so would increase the period of time in which the city would continue such payments. Sams said he wasn’t sure and would find out. As a result, no vote was held on the ordinance as it was only the first reading. A vote is not necessary until the second reading.
The Commission approved a resolution adopting and approving a municipal aid co-op between the city and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020. The city will receive $132,766.89.
City commissioners also approved changing the status of city firefighter Ben Craft from probational to full-time, as Craft has completed his 12-month probational period.
In other city commission business, the commission:
- Ratified the execution of the 911 inter-local agreement with Whitley County.
- Approved contributing $8,000 to Corbin Tourism Convention’s wayfinding sign project. The tourism board was able to procure a $20,000 grant from the state for the project.
- Approved entering into a working partnership with the company iWorQ in providing the city a program that would allow building and code enforcement work to be done remotely.
- Passed the first reading ordinance number 10-2020, an ordinance updating the International Property Maintenance Code 2018 as published by the International Code Council Inc.
- Approve Hometown Bank line of credit and authorized Mayor Razmus to sign any and all relating documents.
- Approved the first reading of ordinance number 4-2020, an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances of the city of Corbin, Kentucky.
- Approved the 2019 tax exoneration list.
