CORBIN — In a second special meeting at 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Corbin City Commission gathered together to discuss two items on their agenda. Since it was a special agenda, they would only discuss these two things.
The first was to discuss and approve the placement of the second tranche of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to be deposited into the city’s money market account in the amount of $962,320.14.
The allocation was part of a larger announcement Governor Andy Beshear made last month for more than $162 million going to some 360 cities across the commonwealth.
The money is intended to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
The second item on the special-called agenda was to discuss replacing a 4-ton heat pump in the police department.
“It’s old, and needs to be replaced,” said City Commissioner Trent Knuckles.
The cost of the heat pump would be for $8,400.
Both items on the agenda for that day’s special meeting were approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.