CORBIN — “It's my hope that we can work together to develop exit 29 to its fullest potential,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus Monday evening after the Corbin City Commission meeting.
The commissioners met in executive session regarding proposed possible litigation on behalf of the city of Corbin pertaining to the city of London’s intention to annex property which contains a portion southern Laurel County. After meeting for approximately 35 minutes, no formal action was taken, according to Corbin City Attorney Bob Hammons.
However, the commission did authorize and direct attorney Patrick Hughes and his law firm to take the necessary actions on behalf of the city of Corbin to protect the interest of Corbin in response to London’s intent to annex the property.
Extending the London city limits was an item formally entertained during a special-called meeting of the London City Council on Wednesday, August 12, with the first reading of "Intent to Annex" those two areas passing unanimously by the five council members in attendance.
The G & M Oil property, which is located off Interstate 75 with its intersection with Exit 29 in southern Laurel County, that is a voluntary annexation by the property owners, who submitted an irrevocable request for annexation. The request means that they can withdraw their request prior to the second reading of the ordinance. The property owners of G & M Oil Company have requested the property be zoned as "commercial," although that zoning must be approved by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, then sent back to the council for final approval. If the measure is approved by council members during a second reading, the ordinance will be published in The Sentinel-Echo and will be effective on the date of publication.
Mayor Razmus said she has spoken with London Mayor Troy Rudder in the past as well as Judge Executive David Westerfield trying to come to a resolution that would benefit everyone, to no avail.
The Times-Tribune reached out to Corbin’s attorney Patrick Hughes, but as of press time Hughes had not responded.
This idea, isn’t a new one. In January of 2015 the Times Tribune reported that Corbin said “no” to London’s proposed corridor annexation plan.
Then Mayor Willard McBurney said he would not allow London to annex property located off Interstate 75 Exit 29 — property that contains Corbin infrastructure.
In other Corbin Commission business on Monday:
— the commission approved the first reading of the license fee of alcohol beverages and the auto tax rates. These remained the same as last year.
— approved the retirement of Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Aric young and a resignation letter from Corbin Police Department Dispatcher Matthew Walker.
— approved a contract for a total of five school resource officers.
