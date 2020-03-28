BARBOURVILLE -- Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department, gave a presentation during Wednesday's Barbourville City Council meeting, updating the council and Knox County residents on local actions being taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We do have a confirmed case now in our region," Rains said referring the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Laurel County. "It is especially important now to practice precaution. Stay home, especially if you feel sick. Cover your cough with a tissue instead of using your hand, or your elbow. Try to reschedule all nonessential medical appointments. Do not unnecessarily visit stores or businesses, and do not gather in larger groups."
Barbourville City Mayor David Thompson echoed Rains' pleas for people to stay away from large gatherings, announcing that the city had taken some precautions to curb the spread of the virus.
"We have closed the city park because last week the health department and the city got photos of 16-18 kids playing ball," Thompson said. "We're not against the children playing basketball, it wasn't children it was teenagers. But the problem is not the teenagers, it's their grandparents and their moms and dads that they go back home to."
Other actions taken by the city of Barbourville include closing City Hall. Citizens are still able to visit City Hall, but will have to ring its outside buzzer for assistance.
"We do answer the phones," explained Thompson. "If you need anything, paying taxes, or have any questions you can either call, or you can come to the door, and we'll work with you from there based on each person's needs."
The city's street department will only be collecting citizens' trash pickups three times a week. Those days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the city asks that its citizens have their pickup items set out by 9 a.m. on those days.
Thompson said the actions taken by the city were to help prevent city workers and city residents from being exposed to the coronavirus.
Rains said exposure can happen when someone has been within six feet of an infected person for 20-30 minutes.
Rains also explained that the virus can be transferred through respiratory droplets.
"These droplets are large, wet particles that are produced when someone coughs or sneezes. They fall to the ground or surfaces and they usually go about three feet, but can go as far as six feet. So, that's why social distancing is so important," she said.
As of Wednesday, Rains reported that Knox County still had zero cases of COVID-19. There are currently no Knox County residents that are being ordered under quarantine by the Knox County Health Department.
However, Rains did say that the health department was aware of approximately 30 tests that have been conducted on Knox County residents, and that those residents had been asked to self-quarantine by their healthcare providers, while they wait for test results.
"So, you may know of people that are isolating, but we do not have anyone under official quarantine by the health department," Rains explained. "The problem that we're currently seeing is that some of the private labs that are doing the testing are taking about seven days to get results back. So, it's not very timely that we're seeing those results on the patients that are being tested."
Rains reported that as of Wednesday morning, Knox County had eight healthcare providers performing COVID-19 testing.
"We are communicating with these providers daily and monitoring their testing activities. For the providers that are outside of Knox County that might be testing Knox County residents, we don't have a way to track those tests currently."
Rains said that the health department would continue to meet with county and city officials. She also said that the health department was receiving calls from concerned citizens over businesses not following the governor's orders to close or make accommodations to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"Any complaints that we receive are being addressed and monitored, but it takes everyone in the community letting us know, so that we can follow up on those," Rains explained. "Our local health department operation center has been open since March 7. We've set up a dedicated line for people to call with questions, concerns, complaints, and that number is 606-277-2135."
In other Barbourville City Council news, the council:
- Approved a resolution allowing for the city to apply for a grant through the Land and Conservation Act.
"This is a grant we're doing for Thompson Park to expand the splash pad," explained Thompson. "It will still remain free. We're just trying to expand it larger, based on the usage last year from the children of Barbourville and Knox County."
- Approved a municipal order providing sick leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Declared a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the city's police department as surplus property. The Tahoe will be sold to another governmental property, according to Thompson.
- Dispensing the city council's regular monthly meeting for the month of April. If something were to happen before May's monthly scheduled meeting, calling for action by the council, the council will call a special called meeting at that time.
