WILLIAMSBURG - On Monday evening, the Williamsburg City Council held its May meeting in historic fashion, hosting a virtual meeting for the first time ever.
During the meeting, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison provided more information on Firestone after it was reported that a contractor had tested positive for COVID-19.
Harrison said that he was told the contractor who tested positive reported to work and had their temperature checked, as is the new protocol at Firestone. The employee did not have a fever at that time.
According to Harrison, the contractor began to work and started to feel light headed. They had their temperature checked a second time, but again did not have a fever. However, officials at Firestone sent the employee home just to be safe.
Harrison said the contractor tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. He said Firestone did their own contact tracing and reached out to the eight employees who used the same machine as the employee who tested positive during that two-week window.
“I do know that there’s some upset people I’m hearing on Facebook, that don’t want to be there, and I get it,” Harrison said. “But from what I’m getting form administration, they are trying to take all of the precautions that they can social distancing, different shifts, checking temperatures, and all that.”
Harrison also announced that the city was moving forward as if the city was going to open its water park July 1.
“Do I really think it’s going to open? No, I really don’t to be honest,” said Harrison. “But it would be a lot easier, to me, to shut it down and cancel at the drop of a hat, than it would if something amazing were to happen and they said, ‘hey, everything’s cool, let’s go back to whatever in July,’ and trying to open it up. It would be impossible.”
The other issue facing the city is whether or not local schools start back on schedule or not.
Council Member Loren Connell who is also the Director of Instruction for the Williamsburg School District said his district was working on at least five different plans on how to reopen schools this fall.
“[There’s] one where we’re going to divide students into groups,” noted Connell. “One of them will go Mondays and Wednesdays, and every other Friday. The other will go, the group will go Tuesdays and Thursdays, and every other Friday.”
“If it starts back in September, and we can open in July, then we would have July and August, which is two months we always need,” said Harrison. "But if school starts back first of August, is it worth opening up for one month? We still have some major decisions, but we’re going to move like we can [open] July 1.”
Other upcoming events still in question include the city’s 4th of July firework show, and whether or not the city’s Little League will play this summer. Youth sports are scheduled to resume in Kentucky on June 15, according to the state’s plan.
Council Member Patty Faulkner said that the city’s Little League held a presidents meeting on Sunday.
“I don’t know how we would be able to do it,” said Faulkner. “We talked about how we could not social distance in the concession stand, even if we moved the bleachers away, which that is one of the things they proposed,” she continued. “I don’t know that we could do it here in Williamsburg.”
Faulkner said that the League’s President Darian Bowen was not comfortable hosting a season this year.
“So, I think as far as youth sports, Little League Baseball, I think that we are going to refund everyone’s money,” said Faulkner.
In other city council news:
- Harrison announced that he had been in contact with representatives from the group bringing a Cook Out restaurant to Williamsburg. Harrison said renovations on the former Krystal were scheduled to begin Tuesday.
- The council approved the second reading of an ordinance that amends section 3.313 of the city’s zoning ordinance changing the minimum area described said ordinance from ten acres to four acres. The ordinance comes as a recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission following a public hearing on Feb. 27.
- Council members unanimously approved a resolution that would see the city continue its Municipal Aid Co-op Program contract with the the state transportation cabinet and the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. This is the same program the city has been involved in for years said Harrison.
- The city council approved a motion keeping the city of Williamsburg in an occupational tax agreement with the city of Corbin and Whitley County.
- Council members also passed a resolution to maintain the city’s inter-local agreement between it, the city of Corbin and Whitley County on the use of Whitley County’s E-911 Communication Center.
