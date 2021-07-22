City Clerk Roberta Webb retiring after 27 years

CORBIN - After nearly three decades of working for and serving the City of Corbin, City Clerk Roberta Webb is retiring at the end of the month. During previous city commission meetings, it was customary to hear Webb read aloud retirement and resignation letters addressed to the commission from other city employees. On Monday, Webb read her own letter.
“It has been my privilege to work for the City of Corbin and its citizens for over 27 years,” read Webb. “I thank you and appreciate the opportunities that I have been given. While I have been blessed to work with many wonderful people, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family.”
“You don’t even seem sad about it,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said teasing Webb after she finished reading her letter. Razmus then thanked Webb for her many years of service to the city and for helping guide the commission and city throughout her years of service, and for working with Deputy City Clerk Tori Mouser, who the commission later approved to replace Webb as city clerk. She also thanked Webb for her willingness to work “unbelievable hours” while serving the City of Corbin.
“Nights, weekends, I know what you’ve done and I appreciate you very much. I know everybody else does too,” said Razmus. “We wish you all good things in your retirement.”
Later in the meeting, the commission approved two new municipal orders that repeal older municipal orders and regulate salaries within the Corbin Police Department. Municipal Order 2021-1, the first of the two new orders, freezes the pay of all city police officers at their current rate. Moving forward, officers will receive a 2 percent pay increase for every five years of service, unless a pay increase is first approved by the board of commissioners.
The second order, Municipal Order 2021-2, regulates the salaries of entry level patrolmen in the police department, and sets the hourly pay increases for the promotions in the police department. The order sees that patrolmen receive a starting wage of $12.75 per hour and 50 cent raise once field training is complete. They will receive another 50 cent increase upon graduating from the academy. After one year of service, the pay scale implemented by the new order will see patrolmen paid $14.25 an hour. They will receiving 50 cent increases per year, until reaching five years of service and a salary of $16.25 a year.
Commissioner Seth Reeves later led discussions on whether it would be possible to provide a one-time compensation payment to city firefighters with EMT certification. Reeves proposed that Corbin follow the lead of cities like Danville, which offer a one-time payment of $500 to its firefighters with EMT certification, or Richmond which offers a one-time payment of $832.
Reeves raised the point that although EMT certification is not mandatory for firefighters, all 22 of the Corbin Fire Department’s firefighters are certified.
“So even if we did $500, it would be a one-time $11,000 cost,” he said. “Which in the grand scheme of things is not a whole lot, but to them and to their families, it would go a long way.”
According to Reeves, when compared to other cities of similar size, a Corbin firefighter’s starting salary (around $29,952 a year) is the lowest in the state. Reeves said the city needed to “level the playing field” when it comes to starting salaries in an effort to not only entice new firefighters to come to the department, but to also retain the highly-certified firefighters already working there.
“Somerset makes about $5,000 more on the year and that’s certainly within driving distance for anybody here,” noted Reeves. He later suggested tabling the discussion to allow city officials more time to “look at the numbers” and determine what the best path is moving forward. Mayor Razmus asked firefighters attending Monday’s meeting if they wanted to speak on the matter, but none of them did.
“I hope that you all know that we all appreciate you. If you don’t know that, I apologize,” Razmus said to those firefighters in attendance. “I wish this would have been brought to our attention before we ran our budget numbers and worked these things out, but it didn’t, which then puts us in a situation,” she added.
Razmus would go on to say that she believed there wasn’t a better certified fire department in the area. Those certifications, she said, allow Corbin’s firefighters to not only better serve the residents of Corbin, but to travel to nearby communities and save lives there as well.
“We’re proud of you all, that’s why we let you all go, because we know you’re going to do a good job and save people’s lives,” Razmus said.
While discussions on the one-time compensation were ultimately taken under advisement, the commission did approve advertising bids for a new pumper truck for the fire department. The city’s budget also includes $15,000 requested by the department to upgrade its swift water equipment.
In other city business, the commission:
-Approved and authorized advertisement of bids for 95 gallon garbage cans to provide to each residential home in Corbin city limits, and bids for two pickle ball courts to be placed outside of the McBurney Center
-Received an update from Arena General Manager Kristi Balla, who said the recent instillation of sound panels had helped improve the arena’s sound quality. She also informed the commission that the arena had received $780,000 through a shuttered venue grant and that those funds would be used to help upgrade and fix the arena’s aging equipment.
-Approved the first reading of Ordinance, 2021-9, an ordinance establishing the regulatory license fee for the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Corbin for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The license fee rates remained unchanged from last year.
-Ratified the mayor’s signature on the Kentucky Department of Agriculture grant for Forever Friends spay/neuter program
-Approved closing Main Street for Nibroc.
