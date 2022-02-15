Circuit judge brings a passion for advocacy, support to Isaiah House Treatment Center  

WILLISBURG, Ky. – Circuit Judge Brian Privett has long been an advocate for recovery and helping people with substance use disorder in the criminal justice setting. Now, Privett is using that passion to help in a different way, taking on a new role with a non-profit Kentucky treatment center.
Privett has joined the faith-based Isaiah House Treatment Center as its new government and public affairs director, coming on board after four years serving as Circuit Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky of Bourbon, Scott, and Woodford counties.
Privett announced in November he would not seek re-election as judge, but he will continue to stand against the opioid epidemic that is destroying communities and families.
"Getting to work with Isaiah House is a real blessing to me that will allow me to focus solely on my passion for helping people struggling with addiction," Privett said of the change.
Privett brings an array of experience in addiction recovery initiatives and advocacy. During his time as a judge, Privett served on the leadership team of the Kentucky Chief Justice's RESTORE Initiative and was one of two Kentucky judges on the eight-state Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative. He ran an innovative, jail-free drug court program that was awarded a grant in 2019 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Privett also implemented the first Recovery-Oriented Court System in the state, an effort to improve court officials’ understanding of substance use disorders and apply best practices in drug-related cases that support recovery.
Outside of the courtroom, Privett has been supportive of nonprofit boards and recovery initiatives in Central and Eastern Kentucky and has been a frequent speaker at recovery events.
Having previously worked as a prosecutor, Privett’s outlook on addiction has evolved. Privett now has a better understanding of the need for longer-term recovery supports rather than incarceration as well as a change in community perception to help those with substance use disorders truly recover and live sober lives.
“Judge Privett has dealt with people in addiction at some of the worst moments in their lives and knows that treatment and compassion are valuable tools to combating the addiction crisis in Kentucky,” Isaiah House CEO and Founder Mark LaPalme said. “At Isaiah House, we treat the whole person and work toward the goal of restoring their lives and their families. I know Judge Privett shares this goal and will do well in his new role to help us accomplish this. We are excited to welcome him to Isaiah House.”
A native of Corbin, Privett currently resides in Paris with his two daughters and two dogs. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Law. Before taking the bench, Privett was in private practice in Paris and Cynthiana and was a prosecutor in Bourbon, Scott, and Harrison Counties.
