WHITLEY COUNTY -- According to the Whitley County Circuit Court Clerk's office, circuit court in Whitley County was canceled this week. Officials with the clerk's office say the cancellation comes as the result of someone testing positive of COVID-19.
Circuit court cancels due to positive COVID test
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
