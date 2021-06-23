Cinema Week aims to bring excitement back to moviegoing experience 

CORBIN—Celebrate the first-ever Cinema Week with the Tri-County Cineplex for deals on movie tickets and concessions, as well as free merchandise.
The movie theater industry took a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and now with movie theaters open, Cinema Week is hoping to energize moviegoers and bring back the excitement of the moviegoing experience with a six-day celebration to unite cinemas and help put people in seats once again.
“It’s a nationwide campaign to bring attention to the importance of the moviegoing experience,” Suzie Razmus, owner of the Tri-County Cineplex, said of Cinema Week.
The Tri-Couny Cineplex will be offering deals all week long. On Tuesday, the theater offered $5 tickets all day long, while Wednesday has two for one tickets with a showing of “The Quiet Place” and “The Quiet Place II.”
On Thursday, moviegoers can get a free Pepsi fountain drink with the purchase of a ticket and Friday is a “Date Night” deal with two tickets with a Blockbuster meal, which is two medium drinks and a large popcorn all for $20. Saturday will be “Bacony Brunch Popcorn Day” where Razmus said moviegoers can get bacon on anything they want from popcorn to hot dogs to candy.
Then, Cinema Week will wrap up on Sunday with Swag Day, offering movie posters, cups and other swag to moviegoers.
“We just thought it was a great opportunity to make sure everybody knows that we’re back open and ready for their visit and excited to see everybody coming back to the movies,” Razmus said of Tri-County Cineplex’s participation in Cinema Week.
Razmus said she and her employees were excited and ready to see their friends and family back at the theater.
In order to make customers continue to feel safe while at the movie theater, Razmus said Tri-County Cineplex is continuing to practice social distancing with reserved seating, still utilizing plexiglass at concessions and still following all COVID-19 cleaning protocols. She also said almost all theater staff are now fully vaccinated.
“Our COVID numbers are way down in our area, so we feel like we’re on the other side of it but of course, people are more than welcome to wear a mask if they feel more comfortable,” Razmus said.
