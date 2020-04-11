Church's Sidewalk Chalk Ministry an encouragement to the community

BARBOURVILLE — The front steps of First Christian of Barbourville are helping uplift its community. Decorated in chalk, the 176-year-old church’s steps are covered with words of encouragement and pictures drawn by the very same community it’s aimed at uplifting.
“The seed came from Middlesboro’s First Baptist Church,” explained Pastor Darrell Hathcock. “It just seemed obvious that since we have big front steps, that we needed to share messages of encouragement.”
About two weeks ago, Hathcock says he polled the church’s board members, and that they agreed to help purchase a banner and supplies for the church’s Sidewalk Chalk Ministry.
The church offers individually wrapped packages consisting of chalk, Easter eggs filled with candy, and words of inspiration to community members for free.
“The impact is bigger than probably we’ll ever be aware of because I keep replacing the little packages,” Hathcock noted. “I think a few different families out strolling on High Street have taken some of the packages for their kids to draw on the sidewalks at home.”
With the ever growing concern surrounding COVID-19, Hathcock said once he saw the story about Middlesboro’s First Baptist Church, he knew he had to do something to help ease the stress of his community.
“It became apparent early on with the seriousness of the messages about COVID-19, that even church folks were getting infected with fear and worry and just doubt,” he said, adding, “I said, ‘we’ve got to witness to something that’s not negative. It’s not anxious. But instead, it builds people up.”
First Christian of Barbourville’s Sidewalk Chalk Ministry has not only been beneficial to those who see the messages, but it has also helped encourage and uplift those who leave messages, says Hathcock.
“It’s been good therapy for some of the adults who say, ‘well, I was out walking by the church, and I just stopped. You know, it was calming to sit there on the church steps and scribble my message,’” he said.
Located on 201 High Street in Barbourville, Hathcock says the church averages around 21-24 people on a typical Sunday. However, because of the pandemic the church has decided to stream its services through Zoom, a website that allows one to virtually meet with others, similar to Skype or FaceTime.
Because of the ease of worshipping from home and the fact that the church’s Zoom link has been shared with others, Hathcock says the church has seen more people during its Zoom services than it did during its in-person services.
“We’ve gotten more participation because folks, who have not been physically able to go into the building, are able to Zoom in,” he explained. “We’ve been having good worship. You can see each other and hear and talk to each other. Having an interactive format during this COVID-19 stuff, I think has helped us remain a community.”
Hathcock says that with the attention that the church’s steps have received on social media, he believes that the words of encouragement will have a wide reaching impact.
“People who normally don’t go to church, who stop by and have taken a picture and then shared it through their social media, those are the ways that this is not just a ‘well, how much did we spend’ and ‘what was the head count of people that were participating’ kind of thing,” he said. “This is God’s work.”
